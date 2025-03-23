Avello Asphalt & Construction Leading Sustainable Paving Efforts in New York

The state of New York has over 240,000 miles of paved roadways, over half of which are estimated to be in “poor” condition, according to recent reports. Without even accounting for the many parking lots that are required to sustain the state’s commerce, this already amounts to a major crisis, says local company Avello Asphalt & Construction.

The Hudson Valley team is already seeing an influx of repair requests this spring—a trend which could continue as New York’s infrastructure continues to age, despite the state’s growing efforts to address these challenges through innovative solutions and investments.

Green Tech Is The Future

Particularly in regions like the Northeast, increasingly extreme weather is projected to cause severe damage to infrastructure in the coming years. In response, New York is not only ramping up investment in traditional infrastructure repair but also exploring sustainable solutions. For example, Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that as much as $2.9 billion was allocated for the replacement, rehabilitation, and improvement of over 2,800 lane miles of highways and 3,100 bridges across the state in 2024, with a significant focus on enhancing their sustainability and making them more resilient against severe weather.

New York State is also increasingly embracing green paving technologies to address climate change and mitigate its impact on infrastructure. Initiatives such as the installation of permeable pavements in Brooklyn, aimed at managing stormwater and reducing urban flooding, are part of a broader effort by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to integrate sustainable infrastructure solutions. Permeable pavements have already demonstrated stormwater runoff reduction effectiveness ranging from 25% to 100%, depending on design and site conditions.

Additionally, rubberized asphalt, made from recycled tires, is gaining traction for its potential to improve road durability while reducing noise and promoting recycling. The material has been shown to extend pavement life by approximately 25% compared to conventional asphalt.

Similarly, the use of “glassphalt,” which incorporates recycled glass to improve visibility and reduce waste, is an emerging solution that contributes to road safety by increasing reflectivity while also helping to divert millions of pounds of glass from landfills each year. These efforts are supported by state funding programs, including the $60 million Green Resiliency Grant initiative, which promotes green infrastructure projects like porous pavements to improve climate resilience across the state.

By that token, Avello Asphalt & Construction is taking steps to help their clients repair seasonal wear while also mitigating the impact their operations have on the environment. They have recently adopted cutting-edge equipment designed to boost efficiency, while also using only eco-friendly paving products, like those mentioned above, in the jobs they complete.

The Safety Issue

In addition to these environmental implications, services like those provided by Avello are essential for liability mitigation, both in commercial and municipal settings. Not only is seasonal damage a hazard to safety and generally unprofessional, but it can also jeopardize a business’ ADA compliance status, leading to fines and other penalties.

While it may be easy to downplay the importance of regular maintenance, statistics would disagree. Over 2 million injuries are caused by crumbling infrastructure each year—a number which encompasses damage to road surfaces and to essential safety measures like guardrails and signage. Despite this, some potholes in New York go unfilled for 30 days at a time, according to a report published by the DOT itself.

Prevention Is Key

The expert consensus is that preventative maintenance to seal surface cracks and damage to pavement edges may be the best way to maintain the health of paved surfaces long-term. Doing so may prevent the initial moisture seepage that causes more severe damage down the line.

In an announcement, a spokesperson for Avello urged prompt action, stating, “Investing in timely maintenance and repair services not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your property but also ensures safety for both pedestrians and vehicles. Industry experts emphasize that early repairs can significantly reduce long-term maintenance costs and safety risks.”

