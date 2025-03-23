Elon Musk Blames Political Motives for Tesla Vandalism, Defends Company as Peaceful

After his Tesla Cybertruck faced heavy criticism at Mardi Gras earlier this month, Elon Musk expressed frustration over the growing hostility directed at his company, especially given the rise in vandalism incidents targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles across the United States.

Musk, 53, publicly condemned the acts of vandalism, clarifying that Tesla would not tolerate any such behavior. “This is an attack on a peaceful company that has never caused harm,” Musk stated.

Protests Intensify as Anti-Tesla Sentiment Surges

In a recent interview with Fox News, Musk suggested that the growing hatred and violence directed at Tesla were linked to political motives, particularly blaming Democrats for the protests. While there is no solid evidence connecting the protests to left-leaning groups, Musk speculated that political opposition may be behind the unrest.

The anti-Tesla sentiment began to gain traction following Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January. The situation escalated further with the rise of the “Tesla Takedown” movement, which reportedly began among users on BlueSky. These users called for boycotts of Tesla, urging people to sell their Teslas and even their TSLA shares.

In one of the most high-profile incidents, environmental activists in Germany vandalized a display Cybertruck in July, splashing orange paint on it at Tesla’s Hamburg-Wandsbek center. The protesters argued that the Cybertruck posed a safety risk and that large electric vehicles were wasteful in terms of energy consumption.

Musk has suggested that the ongoing attacks on Tesla could be part of a larger, well-funded campaign against his company. While he did not provide concrete evidence to support his claim, Musk questioned who might be financing and coordinating the attacks.

The situation worsened as Musk linked the growing hostility to DOGE’s efforts to investigate government waste and corruption. He hinted that the negative attention Tesla and DOGE were receiving could be related to these efforts.

Both former President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have spoken out about the escalating violence. Trump referred to the acts of vandalism as “domestic terrorism,” warning that the perpetrators would be caught and face severe consequences.

Author’s Opinion While it’s understandable for Elon Musk to defend his company, his rhetoric about political motives and coordinated attacks against Tesla is starting to sound more like a distraction than a solution. Vandalism is never acceptable, but framing these incidents as part of a larger conspiracy may overlook legitimate concerns raised by Tesla’s critics, especially regarding environmental and ethical issues.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR