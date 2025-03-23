STEM College Prep Expands Digital Skills Training to Bridge the Achievement Gap for Minority Students

STEM College Prep Expands Digital Skills Training to Prepare Minority Students for STEM Careers

STEM College Prep, a leading K-12 tutoring center, is enhancing its digital skills training programs to better equip minority and underserved students for careers in technology and STEM fields. Founded in 2019 by Oluwatoyin Esther Kode and Adeolu Kode, the center has already supported hundreds of students in improving their academic performance and digital literacy, ensuring they have the tools to compete in an increasingly tech-driven world.





This expansion responds to the growing demand for technology education in Prince George’s County, where access to high-quality STEM education remains limited. By integrating computer programming, 3D animation, and freelancing skills into its curriculum, STEM College Prep is positioning students for higher education and future employment opportunities in the digital economy.

Closing the Educational Gap in Underserved Communities

For many minority and low-income students, access to personalized learning and digital skills training is limited, which creates barriers to both college admissions and career opportunities. STEM College Prep’s expansion of its digital programs is designed to bridge this gap, offering students the chance to develop competitive skills while excelling in core academic subjects like English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics.

Unlike traditional tutoring centers, STEM College Prep tailors each learning plan to fit individual student needs, rather than employing a one-size-fits-all approach. This personalized methodology has led to measurable success:

90% of test prep students have improved their SAT/PSAT scores by an average of 200 points, increasing their chances of securing scholarships and college admissions.

85% of students trained in digital skills through STEM Boot Camps have secured freelance work on platforms like Upwork and Fiverr, gaining real-world experience in tech-related fields.

Students who receive tutoring through STEM College Prep are significantly more likely to pursue STEM degrees in college.

This holistic approach to education ensures that students are not only prepared for standardized tests but also ready to thrive in competitive academic and professional environments.

Empowering the Next Generation with Digital Skills

The expansion of STEM College Prep’s digital programs is particularly timely, as technology skills have become essential for career success. Many industries now require proficiency in coding, animation, and digital problem-solving, yet minority students remain underrepresented in these fields.

With a curriculum that includes hands-on instruction in programming and digital freelancing, STEM College Prep is creating direct pathways to employment and entrepreneurship. The center’s STEM Boot Camps, which focus on real-world applications, are designed to give students a competitive edge in the job market and college admissions process.

“In today’s digital economy, access to technology education is essential, not optional,” said Oluwatoyin Kode, Co-Founder of STEM College Prep. “We are expanding our programs to ensure that students from underserved communities are not left behind but instead equipped with the skills needed to succeed in the workforce.”

Addressing the Need for Equity in STEM Education

The growing demand for diversity in STEM fields underscores the importance of education initiatives like those at STEM College Prep. As the tech industry continues to grow, the need for qualified professionals, particularly from underrepresented communities, is more pronounced than ever. Through the expansion of its digital skills programs, STEM College Prep is responding to this need by equipping students with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the digital economy, empowering the next generation of STEM leaders.

By focusing on technology education in tandem with core academic subjects, STEM College Prep is not only helping students increase their test scores but is also preparing them to be competitive in rapidly evolving job markets.

Scaling Impact Through Community Partnerships

As part of its expansion, STEM College Prep is seeking partnerships with educational institutions, tech companies, and community organizations to scale its impact. The center is committed to creating sustainable solutions that will empower more students across Maryland and beyond.

“We believe that every student deserves access to the best education possible—not just in traditional subjects, but also in digital skills that will define the future,” added Oluwatoyin. “With this expansion, we are taking a major step forward in making sure that all students, regardless of background, have the opportunity to excel.”

About STEM College Prep

Founded in 2019 by Oluwatoyin Esther Kode and Adeolu Kode, STEM College Prep is a K-12 tutoring center based in Lanham, Maryland. The institution provides personalized academic support and technology training to students in Prince George’s County, with a focus on closing the achievement gap for minority and underserved students. The center’s programs include test prep, college readiness, and digital skills training to prepare students for academic and career success.

For more information, visit ww.stempreptutoring.com.

Website: www.stempreptutoring.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/stemcollegeprep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/stem_collegeprep

Media Contact

Name: Oluwatoyin Kode

Title: Co-Founder, STEM College Prep

Email: support@stempreptutoring.com