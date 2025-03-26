DMR News

Musk’s Pentagon Visit Stirs Controversy Over China War Strategy Briefing

ByDayne Lee

Mar 26, 2025

Elon Musk‘s recent visit to the Pentagon has become a point of contention following reports suggesting he was briefed on the U.S. military’s potential conflict plan with China. Musk’s first meeting was with senior Pentagon officials including Pete Hegseth, Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. With the meeting extending more than an hour and beginning right before 9 a.m. It featured six others, including Hegseth’s then chief of staff, Joe Kasper.

Collaboration and Controversy Surrounding Musk’s Involvement

Defense Secretary Hegseth just declared that Musk’s private company DOGE to the moon! Collaboratively, they will attempt to root out fraud and waste across the department. Musk’s interests, and he has already received dozens of profitable contracts with the Defense Department. One of those important contracts, a $733 million launch contract given to SpaceX from the U.S. Space Force in October 2024. Photos from the meeting released by the Pentagon indicated a much more relaxed scene, with Musk and Hegseth joking and chatting.

Controversy arose when The New York Times reported that Musk was receiving sensitive information regarding U.S. military strategies concerning China. In reaction, this report was immediately roundly criticized by Pentagon leadership on Twitter. The report raised eyebrows for potential conflicts of interest, given that Musk has huge business interests in China.

Even President Donald Trump had something to say about the situation. He cautioned that Musk’s business interests and the interest of the military may conflict if he had access to military plans.

“I don’t want to show it to anybody. You know you’re talking about a potential war with China,” Trump stated.

Despite the swirling reports, Hegseth described the meeting as “fantastic” during a separate appearance at the White House for a fighter aircraft announcement. Musk, who apparently has high-security top-secret clearance according to CNN, joked while visiting. As he walked down the steps with Hegseth, he joked, “I’ve been here before, you know,” enjoying a fun interaction with the Fox personality.

What The Author Thinks

Allowing private individuals, especially those with conflicting business interests, access to sensitive military plans is a dangerous precedent. While Musk may have security clearance, the potential for conflicts of interest, particularly concerning China, raises serious concerns. Transparency and strict controls are essential to ensure that national security remains uncompromised.

Featured image credit: FMT

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

