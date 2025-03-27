X Restricts Content in Turkey Raising Questions on Free Speech

In May 2023, X, previously known as Twitter, was taking action to limit visibility of specific content to users in Turkey. This move was made “in response to legal process and to ensure Twitter remains available to the people of Turkey,” according to a statement by X’s global government affairs team. This decision has led to a passionate discussion regarding the platform’s commitment to free speech. Moreover, it comes at the heels of a string of other controversial moves made by X.

Earlier this month, many users found themselves unable to share links to Signal, an encrypted messaging app frequently used by journalists. This restriction has alarmed press advocates— including us —over the damaging effects this could have on journalistic communications. This Brazilian judge who sentenced previous President Bolsonaro had an account created to harass her X. This decision further escalated the uproar over the platform’s recent decision to ban political ads.

X’s Compliance with Government Requests and Criticism

X’s increasing compliance with government requests has been criticized. In the second half of 2022, the company only fully complied with 68% of requests from Turkey’s authoritarian government to delete content. Of all of the countries making such requests, Turkey ranked the highest on the list—beaten out only by Japan. Specifically, throughout all of 2022, Turkey sent more government content removal requests than the rest of the European Union and North America combined.

Yusuf Can, the coordinator and analyst at the Wilson Center’s Middle East Program, added a key caveat. He disclosed that the majority of those suspended accounts from Turkey were grassroots activists with tens of thousands of followers, not millions. Most of these accounts were just posting the places to protest for high school students, but it raised larger issues about the silencing of voices of political opposition.

X’s Influence Beyond Turkey and Further Controversies

The platform’s influence reaches far beyond Turkey’s borders. X was temporarily blocked in Brazil after refusing to remove accounts that a judge claimed posed a threat to democracy. On the contrary, X famously suppressed accounts that followed Elon Musk’s private jet flights. To these ends, they erased links to a leaked opposition research dossier on Vice President JD Vance.

These changes would raise questions about Elon Musk’s purported status as a “free speech absolutist.” Yet his continued leadership of X directly contradicts this claim, especially in light of recent moves to hide content and suspend users.

Author’s Opinion X’s actions to limit content in Turkey, ban political ads, and suppress certain accounts clearly contradict any claims of being a platform that truly supports free speech. While X, under Musk’s leadership, has made strides in promoting freedom, these recent moves demonstrate a pattern of prioritizing political convenience over the openness and transparency needed in a free society. The platform must reconsider its approach to content moderation if it wishes to maintain its credibility as a champion of free expression.

