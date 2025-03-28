Instagram Partners with U.S. Schools to Enhance Online Safety Measures

Instagram recently launched their new school partnership program to help improve the online safety of students in schools all around the United States. The creation of this new initiative will expedite moderation reports from these verified school accounts. This is an important step in making the online world a safer place for minors. The program is open now to any middle- and high-school in America. Interested schools that are not selected may enroll in a waitlist.

Instagram collaborated with the International Society for Technology in Education and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development to develop this program. They are desperation moves meant to address the growing fear and panic over the online safety of teens. In addition to speeding up the moderation process, the program offers educational resources. These resources provide advice on how to use the app safely and effectively and are designed for educators, parents, guardians, and students.

Instagram’s Efforts to Keep Teens Safe Online

Instagram’s dedication to keeping users safe has been recently highlighted with the rollout of teen accounts. Unlike traditional accounts, these accounts have different settings specifically for users under 16. By default, they are private, they restrict messaging and more restrictive features. Additionally, parental controls have been implemented as part of Instagram’s broader efforts to ensure a secure online space for younger users.

The move comes after a successful pilot program tested the initiative with 60 schools, where its ability to enhance safety was tested and proven. By involving educational institutions directly, Instagram aims to create a supportive network that prioritizes the well-being of its younger audience.

This new program comes on the heels of state legislative measures to increase online safety for children and teenagers. The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) are related bills passed by the U.S. Senate, highlighting the significance of protecting minors online. Moreover, the Kids Off Social Media Act (KOSMA) seeks to prohibit social media access for children under 13, further emphasizing the importance of safeguarding young users.

Author’s Opinion Instagram’s new school partnership program is a positive step forward in addressing the very real concerns surrounding online safety for young users. By working directly with schools and offering resources to parents and educators, Instagram is actively engaging in the critical task of making the internet a safer space for minors. However, the real challenge lies in ensuring these programs are implemented effectively and reach the schools and communities that need them most.

Featured image credit: Solen Feyissa via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR