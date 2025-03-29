Apple Could Revolutionize Apple Watch with Cameras and AI by 2027

Apple is reportedly considering integrating cameras and advanced AI features into its future Apple Watch models, marking a significant technological advancement for the device. Further, the company seems keen on adopting micro cameras for its regular Series watches. They’re even looking to add this feature to their premium Ultra models. These moves will accelerate the adoption of visual AI functionalities even further. They’re going to look a lot like Apple’s Visual Intelligence that was introduced alongside the iPhone 16.

The tech giant apparently has ambitious plans to expand the capabilities of Visual Intelligence far beyond the iPhone. That would make the display a fundamental part of any future Apple devices. The foldable while Series watches will most certainly have their cameras embedded directly into the display. Meanwhile, the bigger Ultra model will use a periscope camera on the side, next to the side button. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman adds that these camera-equipped watches wouldn’t be released until 2027 at the earliest.

“Apple also wants to shift Visual Intelligence toward its own AI models, rather than those from OpenAI and Google,” – Mark Gurman

Though Apple is committed to staying the course, it is actively working to improve its new AI features. Later this fall, the company will bring Visual Intelligence directly to users’ iPhone 15 Pro devices with the new iOS 18.4 update. This acquisition further indicates Apple’s desire to make Visual Intelligence a fundamental component of their technology stack going forward.

Consumer Doubts About AI’s Value

Even with this progress, a December survey done by Sellcell.com showed consumers remained doubtful about the value of AI. Looking more closely at the survey, we see that 73% of iPhone users believe the AI features found provide “little to no value.” By comparison, an amazing 87% of Samsung users feel this way. This market perception is at the heart of the challenge Apple faces in persuading users that their new features will actually help them do a whole lot more.

Apple isn’t restricting its AI pursuits to just watches. The company is said to be planning on bringing similar camera and AI capabilities to its AirPods. This strategic shift underlines Apple’s larger ambition to weave AI into every aspect of its product ecosystem.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s push to integrate cameras and AI into its Apple Watch models could reshape the smartwatch market, but the company faces a significant challenge in overcoming consumer skepticism about the practical value of these features. If Apple can successfully demonstrate real-world benefits, it could make a major impact on the future of wearable technology.

Featured image credit: HS You via Flickr

