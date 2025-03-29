Columbia University Complies with Trump Administration’s Mask Ban and Funding Requirements

Columbia University has chosen to give in to the Trump administration’s bullying. This has taken the form of everything from banning masks on campus to requiring student protesters to display their university ID. The administration is leveraging all of its considerable muscle to force this decision. They backtracked on $400 million in funding cuts over claims of antisemitism on campus. Inside Higher Ed, the university’s Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies is one of the departments affected by these changes.

Threats and Demands from the Trump Administration

The Trump administration has threatened cuts to 60 universities for not taking action against sexual misconduct. They need to condemn antisemitism or be punished for it. Columbia University received a list of nine requirements from the administration, which included allowing university police to arrest “agitators” during ongoing negotiations about federal funding.

In answer to these demands, Columbia University has promised to meet most of what the administration asked for. In spite of this compliance, it’s still not clear if the funding will be returned to them. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon emphasized the importance of adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws as a condition for receiving federal funding.

“Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding.” – Secretary of Education Linda McMahon

Efforts to Maintain Educational Balance

Columbia has gone to great lengths to make sure that their educational programs are as complete and diverse as possible. An internal memo described how a Senior Vice Provost will oversee the educational matrix to ensure this educational balance continues.

“In this role, the Senior Vice Provost will review the educational programs to ensure the educational offerings are comprehensive and balanced.” – Columbia University memo

The long-overdue situation has devastated people’s lives—just ask Mahmoud Khalil. As a legal permanent resident of the US, his continued participation in the 2024 campus protests now puts him at risk of deportation. Khalil’s attorneys claim that he was simply protesting and engaging in free speech. They claim he was merely standing up for Palestinians in Gaza and fighting against US support for Israeli apartheid. The Trump administration has attempted to smear Khalil and other pro-Palestinian activists as supporters of Hamas. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

“Open repression of student activism and political speech.” – Mr. Khalil’s lawyers

Columbia University’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, stated that the university has been working diligently to ensure the safety and inclusion of all students, faculty, and staff.

“Our response to the government agencies outlines the substantive work we’ve been doing over the last academic year to advance our mission, ensure uninterrupted academic activities, and make every student, faculty, and staff member safe and welcome on our campus.” – Interim President Katrina Armstrong

What The Author Thinks Columbia University’s compliance with the Trump administration’s demands undermines academic freedom and student rights. By sacrificing their autonomy under pressure, the university risks setting a dangerous precedent for other institutions and silencing crucial political expression on campus.

Featured image credit: Scarlet Sappho via Flickr

