Elon Musk’s ambitious plan for a high-tech diner along Santa Monica Boulevard remains stalled, as the project faces significant delays and challenges. Development In 2018, the idea for the diner began to take shape. It was supposed to be a model visionary space, where EV owners plugged in and dined on sustainably sourced artisanal tacos. The building pad remains empty for now, and the diner hasn’t locked down a permanent food purveyor.

The project, now with Tesla’s business interests represented, was originally planned to include Supercharging capabilities integrated within. Musk had pledged that the diner’s doors would open by 2023. It has been the subject of major fiscal crisis and persistent political scandal.

Recent production issues and financial losses at Tesla have been quite detrimental to the diner project. The company’s stock price has since crashed by half, sending investors reeling over prospects for the company. This financial uncertainty has compounded the setback in finding vendors and getting everything into place to begin construction of the diner.

Withdrawing from the project include potential suppliers like Wolfgang Puck and Shake Shack. Now, editorial panic over the project’s growing political liabilities is leading to the cancellations. Musk has made himself a deeply polarizing person, making the diner into a political hot potato.

Political Controversies

Far beyond financial implications, as a result of Elon Musk’s adversities to the diner project public opinion has soured. Response Skepticism and criticism, especially from the r/LosAngeles subreddit, have emerged and spread. On the ground in Michigan, however, residents share skepticism about the dinertarian project’s feasibility and eventual success.

What’s different this time is the political atmosphere surrounding Musk, which has generated public backlash — think protest in front of West Hollywood City Hall. Musk critics had covered the city with anti-Musk stickers, which one observer found stuck on traffic light poles everywhere in the area.

“Well looks like I’ll be bringing a lawn chair and popcorn to WeHo. Literally saw anti-musk stickers all over the traffic light poles last time I was there”

Finding a committed food vendor would be an additional challenge for Musk’s diner initiative. The apprehension of a political backlash has scared off any potential partners from committing their time and money to the venture. This reluctance from vendors highlights a bigger picture challenge to the effort.

“Save your money. This place is just like a Tesla Autopilot feature—sounds great in theory, but in reality, it’s an expensive disaster waiting to happen” – FamRep

What The Author Thinks Musk’s diner project faces substantial roadblocks, not only due to financial struggles but also political backlash. The reluctance of vendors to sign on reflects the bigger challenge of overcoming the growing skepticism and controversy surrounding Musk himself. Until these issues are addressed, the diner project is unlikely to gain traction.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

