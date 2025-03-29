DMR News

Hilary Ong

Mar 29, 2025

AirPods Max Gets Lossless Audio and Ultra-Low Latency with New Update

Apple Music is rolling out a new, higher-quality listening experience with more than 100 million songs available in lossless audio. Apple today is releasing a major new update for its over-ear AirPods Max headphones. This update would add new lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio capabilities. In April, a free firmware upgrade will deliver this fantastic new development. It claims to provide a better rich, immersive and sonically accurate experience for users. Unfortunately you can’t upload the update over the included USB-C cable. Sadly, this update won’t work with the Lightning version of the headphones.

Lossless Audio for AirPods Max

When powered by AirPods Max, lossless audio will reach up to an amazing 24-bit, 48 kHz high fidelity, completing all the beautiful details of the original recordings. This improvement goes beyond Spatial Audio with personalization, featuring an uncompressed, immersive experience. Through this technology, users will experience a more vibrant, accurate soundstage – awakening them to new levels of audio clarity and fidelity.

The patch will require devices with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later. Finally, gamers will benefit significantly from the ultra-low latency audio. This technology delivers consistently lower lag time, making sure every movement in-game is smooth and delay-free. As such, music producers and artists alike should find this new update helpful and immensely productive. Simply put, it fosters collaboration, experimentation, and blending of everything while delivering superior sound quality.

By connecting using the USB-C cable, musicians can access Personalized Spatial Audio and head-tracking features. This allows artists to record and mix music with precision, ensuring that no audio detail is lost in the process. Their ultra-low latency audio feature provides music producers with a stellar advantage. It cultivates a stimulating atmosphere which amplifies the creative experience.

Author’s Opinion

The update to AirPods Max with lossless audio and ultra-low latency provides a significant leap forward for users, particularly for gamers and music producers who can now enjoy a far more immersive and precise experience. Apple’s focus on high-quality audio will no doubt elevate the creative possibilities for artists while delivering a richer experience for regular users as well.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

