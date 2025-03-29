AST SpaceMobile Unveils New Satellite Prototype to Compete with Starlink

AST SpaceMobile, a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink, has clarified its plans for the FM1 satellite, which is part of the company’s second-generation BlueBird series. The company submitted a request to the FCC on March 25 for experimental authority to launch and operate FM1. The FM1 satellite, which AST describes as a second-generation BlueBird satellite, is set to launch with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and is scheduled for Q2 of this year.

“The FCC filing describes our Block 2 satellite design; this satellite will launch with ISRO and is scheduled in Q2 this year,” AST spokespersons stated.

While AST is seeking experimental authority for FM-1, the company indicated its intent to use the satellite for commercial activities pending regulatory approval. The FM1 would become the sixth satellite in AST’s emerging constellation, with the potential to beam satellite-to-phone connectivity over AT&T and Verizon’s licensed radio bands, once cleared.

FM1: Prototype for Testing and Commercial Services

FM1’s design includes enhancements over previous models, with the satellite being three times larger than the first-generation BlueBird satellites. The FM1 is designed to be 223 square meters, and it will be deployed in low Earth orbit at 520 kilometers. The satellite’s primary purpose, according to the company, is to test the satellite’s architecture and mechanical systems in preparation for future missions. Specifically, FM1 will serve as a prototype, helping to iron out potential design issues due to the massive size of the second-generation BlueBird satellites.

“FM1 will allow AST SpaceMobile to test the satellite’s architecture and function of its mechanical systems,” the company stated. “FM1 will be physically larger than the BB1s and deploy via an unfolding process that will enable the spacecraft to extend its solar arrays and antenna. The instant test will evaluate various mechanical components and subsystems of the new platform, including mechanisms and firmware employed to unfold the FM1’s phased array antenna.”

FM1 and the Use of V-Bands

In its request, AST outlined that FM1 will operate using radio spectrum in the lesser-used V-Bands, rather than the cellular frequencies used by AT&T and Verizon. This spectrum choice distinguishes FM1 from its intended commercial satellites, which are expected to serve customers in partnership with these carriers. The FCC filing also indicates that FM1’s testing will be crucial for the company’s ability to initiate services for both its commercial customers and the Department of Defense, following a $43 million contract awarded to AST by the U.S. Space Force.

Launch Timetable and Uncertainty About the Future

The exact launch date for FM1 will depend on a range of factors, including final testing, regulatory approvals, logistics, weather conditions, and other considerations. AST has requested permission to launch FM1 in June, but any delays could push the date further out. While the company moves forward with its testing, it has not yet filed for commercial approval with the FCC to operate its second-generation BlueBird satellites in the U.S. Regulatory delays are expected, with approval potentially taking more than a year.

The company has emphasized that FM1 is not intended for long-term use. The current filing would allow AST to operate FM1 only for testing purposes, with plans for a broader expansion once the satellite has undergone sufficient evaluation.

Despite the uncertainty about FM1’s specific role, AST’s overarching goal is to launch dozens of second-generation BlueBird satellites to provide satellite connectivity to consumer phones by 2026. The company’s partnership with ISRO, which is responsible for launching the first block of these satellites, is a major step in realizing this vision. However, as AST continues to refine its plans, the fate of FM1 will provide valuable insights into how the company’s larger constellation could eventually impact satellite communication.

Author’s Opinion Trump’s tariff strategy, while aggressive, highlights the administration’s focus on correcting trade imbalances. However, the lack of clarity and timeline around sector-specific tariffs creates confusion, leaving businesses uncertain about future trade conditions. This piecemeal approach may cause economic disruption before any substantial benefits are realized.

Featured image credit: Giuseppe Donatiello via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR