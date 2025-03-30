Like foreign policy journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, who accidentally got a dangerous slice of military intelligence in a public groupchat. This breach of protocol happened on the encrypted messaging platform, Signal. Featured appearances from high-profile government figures such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the conversation even more compelling. They disclosed sensitive information pertaining to an imminent military operation to secure international shipping lanes through the Suez Canal. The event not only raises serious doubts about security procedures taken by the Trump administration, but has already caused major political backlash throughout the world.

Goldberg’s Unintended Involvement in Secret Military Discussions

Goldberg had been added without his knowledge to a Plan B group chat where they were discussing plans for a military strike in secret. We were so glad to have several influential members of the administration join the chat. This meant no Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. At first, skeptical Goldberg feared the messages were some kind of elaborate prank or disinformation.

All of that changed with one phone call from Hegseth, who laid out detailed plans for war, laying the groundwork for immediate military action. These plans included estimates of civilian casualties, targets for destruction, targeted deployment of weapons and a timeline for the escalation. Understanding the seriousness of what had come to light, upon finding out, Goldberg immediately left the conversation to avoid further exposure.

“The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans.” – Jeffrey Goldberg

NSC Confirms the Leaked Military Plans

The National Security Council (NSC) have verified that the message thread is real. They are currently looking into how and Goldberg’s number was accidentally added to the list. This event highlights just how dangerous a breakdown in communication can be when paired with security weaknesses at the executive level.

Even before military operations have begun, their effects have rattled global industries. Tesla just announced its temporary factory closure in Berlin Gigafactory. This abrupt change was the result of supply chain disruptions created by missile attacks on vital shipping routes, all while Elon Musk was at the helm. These corridors are extremely important for moving high volumes of international trade, creating jobs and economic prosperity.

The purpose of these attacks was clearly to further a larger effort of “draining the swamp” and completely changing government operations. This tracks with what Trump’s defenders said they wanted, who looked for a candidate that would bring an outsider’s touch to the pock-marked bureaucracy of government. During his campaign, Trump frequently criticized Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, underscoring the importance of secure communications.

Ironically, Trump’s own administration is now in the hot seat for dealing with classified information inappropriately. After he left office in 2021, Trump was indicted for his mishandling of sensitive material. The seriousness of these accusations and the recent break in communications is troubling. Congress has not initiated a single investigation, calling into question the accountability and independence of governmental oversight and checks and balances.

Author’s Opinion The security breach in Trump’s administration reveals critical flaws in communication and oversight. The exposure of sensitive military plans underscores the risks posed by appointing inexperienced officials to top positions. This mishandling not only threatens national security but also further erodes trust in the government’s ability to handle classified information.

