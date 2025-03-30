Android 16 Beta Update Adds Major Feature to Older Pixel Phones

Why Google has decided to make people unlock their Pixel phones this way is a mystery. They are going to first launch this cool new feature with the Android 16 beta update. This final update is scheduled for adoption between April and June of 2025. First and foremost, it’ll finally bring the always-handy Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature to older Pixel models. This feature originally debuted in the Android 16 beta preview for the Pixel 9. Now, it’s available in Android 16 Beta 3 for the Pixel 6 and all newer devices.

Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock Feature on Pixel Phones

The latest generation of Google’s smartphones, the Pixel 9, was the first to implement the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature. This feature allows users to unlock their devices without turning on the display, offering a more natural and seamless experience. The sensor has accordingly been moved under the display. It’s able to both scan and identify fingerprints while the screen is off, simplifying the unlock process even more.

Significantly, being able to unlock Pixels by scanning a fingerprint through the display first appeared with the Pixel 6. Previously users had to wake up the display to engage the sensor. Fingerprint Unlock functionality has been added by Google in Android 16 Beta 3. Previously, only the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 were able to access this feature extendably when the screen is off.

The Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock setting has a simple toggle. Users will be pretty quick to figure out if this is something they want to take advantage of. The new Android 16 update will bring this improvement to all Pixel phones equipped with a Fingerprint Unlock sensor. Look forward to a new and improved experience!

What The Author Thinks The Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature is a long-overdue improvement for older Pixel models. While its release is a welcome update for users, the delay in rolling it out raises questions about why it wasn’t available sooner, considering the growing competition in the smartphone market.

Featured image credit: Maharik via GoodFon

