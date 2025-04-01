Waze Drops Google Assistant on iPhones Due to Glitch, New Voice Tech on the Horizon

Google has been in the early stages of phasing out Google Assistant in favor of its soon-to-be-launched new AI-based system, Gemini. This transition marks the most significant shift we’ve seen in Google’s digital assistant to date. As of the end of 2023, Google Assistant will officially be dead. Android users are not left in the dust though, as they continue to have access to Google Assistant on Waze. In the meantime, iPhone users have unfortunately experienced this feature being removed already. It’s official Google Assistant for Waze unavailable on iOS devices. Rather than fixing the buggy feature, they’ve decided to kill the feature altogether.

Google’s move from Google Assistant to Gemini marks a step into a new generation of more advanced AI systems. The company has claimed that Gemini will be the all-purpose voice assistant from now on. In keeping with this transition, Google Assistant will be discontinued on all platforms. This important regulatory shift is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Moreover, the app will stop being downloadable from the app stores. This strategic move is likely to significantly bolster digital assistant functions, an inevitable impact considering Gemini’s more advanced technology.

Impact on Waze Users

For Waze users on Android, they can still count on Google Assistant to help get them through this transition. For iPhone users, this isn’t a hypothetical discussion—they’ve already been cut off from this functionality. To this end, Waze has recently begun to test Gemini as a native feature within its app. They are committed to rolling out a better voice-integration solution in the near future! Ongoing bugs and technical challenges hampered the functionality of the Google Assistant on iOS devices. Sadly, these matters are what ultimately compelled the decision to stop the service.

With Google moving all its attention to Gemini, everyone can look forward to a more advanced experience with better voice functionality. Tech giants’ commitment to the environment and society Waze’s decision to integrate a new voice solution speaks to its dedication to improving user experience and navigation assistance. We’re not sure yet on the overall timeline for these exciting developments, but stay tuned! Waze’s recent trials of Gemini are a strong sign that a shift is coming.

Author’s Opinion The shift from Google Assistant to Gemini presents a significant opportunity for more advanced and refined digital assistant technology. However, the abrupt removal of Google Assistant for iPhone users, compounded by ongoing technical issues, may be a tough pill to swallow for users who have grown accustomed to the service. Waze’s integration of Gemini holds promise, but its smooth implementation will be crucial to ensuring users remain engaged.

Featured image credit: T3

