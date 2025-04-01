DMR News

H&M Reports Disappointing First-Quarter Sales in Slow Start to the Year

Apr 1, 2025

Apr 1, 2025

H&M, the world’s second dressmaker, had a shockingly bad sales update for its first quarter. This slower performance is a slow start to the year. The fast fashion Swedish behemoth revealed that its comparable sales rose 2% in local currencies to 55.33 billion Swedish krona. This number fell far short of what was needed. LSEG analysts had forecast revenue to reach 55.86 billion Swedish krona.

Sales and Operating Profit Shortfalls

The first-quarter results show how tough a time it’s been for H&M, its operating profit missing forecasts. The all-important figure of the retailer’s operating profit came in at 1.2 billion Swedish krona, well short of the 1.9 billion expected by analysts. This shortfall underscores the challenges H&M is experiencing as it tries to adapt to a new reality of a more competitive retail environment and global economic volatility.

Sales are up only slightly. While H&M continues to face unfavorable market conditions, the company is struggling to get back on track. Sales increased, but not to the level analysts had hoped. This can be a signal that something is going wrong with the retailer’s consumer spend, or in the market more broadly.

The Swedish krona, the currency in which H&M reports its sales, continued to be a fundamental factor in the company’s financial performance. The slight growth in sales highlights the brand’s ongoing efforts to maintain its market position amid fluctuating currency values and competitive pressures from other retailers.

What The Author Thinks

H&M’s underperformance in the first quarter signals deeper issues within the company, from sluggish sales to rising competitive pressures. The retailer’s struggles to meet analyst expectations suggest it needs to reevaluate its strategies to adapt to changing consumer behavior and market dynamics.

Featured image credit: Mike Mozart via Flickr

