ARC Announces Addiction Recovery IOP For Military Members With Tricare Approval

Substance use is a major issue among military personnel. Studies from the National Institute of Drug Abuse show that approximately 1 in 3 active service members are at risk for hazardous drinking, alcohol use disorder, and other substance-related challenges, with broader implications for individual and collective health. According to data from the U.S. Army’s official website, addiction is a growing problem, particularly in regards to alcohol and binge drinking.

The pressures of military life—such as stress, trauma, and the high demands placed on service members—often contribute to these struggles. But there is hope for those who are grappling with addiction. The Addiction Resource Center (ARC) in Yuba City, CA has announced their intensive outpatient program (IOP), so that military members serving at Beale Air Force Base have access to a program that is specifically designed to address their unique needs. Learn more about the program at https://sayarc.com/tricare-approved-iop/

The Tricare-approved intensive outpatient program (IOP) at ARC has been specifically designed for active duty U.S. military personnel facing addiction, providing necessary support for rehabilitation while allowing service members to maintain their duties at home, work, or within their units.

How the Program Works for Service Members

Recognizing that active duty personnel face unpredictable schedules, the Addiction Resource Center’s IOP includes flexible evening and weekend sessions, making it easier for service members to get the help they need without interfering with their duties.

What Participants Can Expect

The IOP offers evidence-based therapies like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and Trauma-Informed Care. These treatments not only address substance use but also help service members tackle the root causes of their addiction, including stress and trauma. Furthermore, the program includes family therapy to support loved ones in their healing process and help create a healthier home environment.

Confidentiality and respect are central to the program. The Addiction Resource Center ensures that every service member’s dignity is respected throughout the treatment process. They understand the stigma that often surrounds addiction in the military, and they work hard to create a safe, judgment-free space for those seeking help.

A Financially Accessible Solution

One of the biggest advantages of this IOP is that it’s covered by Tricare insurance, meaning there’s minimal out-of-pocket cost for those seeking help. By partnering with Tricare, the Addiction Resource Center works to make treatment more affordable and accessible for active duty members.

To learn more or begin the enrollment process, visit https://sayarc.com/ or call (530) 593-1098.

