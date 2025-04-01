ProjectSG Group Acquires Webxial Digital, Strengthening Its Position as Singapore’s Leading Real Estate Marketing Powerhouse

ProjectSG Group, a leader in prop-tech and performance marketing, is proud to announce the acquisition of Webxial Digital, one of Singapore’s fastest-growing digital marketing agencies specialising in real estate branding and lead generation.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in ProjectSG’s ongoing mission to build the region’s most powerful ecosystem for property professionals — combining cutting-edge technology, high-conversion marketing systems, and deep domain expertise.

“This is more than an acquisition — it’s a strategic alignment of talent, technology, and vision,” said Wendy Wei, Managing Director of ProjectSG.

“Webxial Digital has earned the trust of hundreds of real estate agents and teams. Together, we’re now equipped to deliver even more impact for our clients — smarter websites, more effective campaigns, and seamless tech integration.” says Wei.

What the Acquisition Brings

The acquisition will see Webxial Digital’s signature services and products — including its flagship “MyNewLaunchWebsite” and custom Facebook ad systems — fully integrated into ProjectSG’s suite of marketing and analytics solutions.

Clients of both Webxial and ProjectSG can expect:

Enhanced Technology – Unified platforms for real estate websites, lead funnels, and ads.

– Unified platforms for real estate websites, lead funnels, and ads. Expanded Support – A larger team of branding, design, and digital experts under one roof.

– A larger team of branding, design, and digital experts under one roof. Smarter Results – Access to performance dashboards, project directories, and targeted campaigns.

Operations of both companies will continue uninterrupted, with a smooth integration phase ensuring continuity for all existing clients.

Looking Ahead

With this acquisition, ProjectSG strengthens its foothold in Singapore’s real estate marketing landscape and positions itself to expand regionally. The Group will continue to invest in innovation, automation, and client success, aiming to become the go-to partner for property agents and agencies looking to scale with clarity and speed.