Duplessis Builders, Leading Pool Contractor, Expands into Baton Rouge, New Orleans & More as Demand for Luxury Pools Surges

Homeowners across Louisiana looking to enhance their outdoor spaces with custom-built pools and high-end backyard transformations now have a premier option. Duplessis Builders, a leading pool contractor in Louisiana, is expanding its services to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Metairie, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and Kenner, providing expert pool construction and outdoor living solutions tailored to each location’s needs.

With over 20 years of combined experience in residential and commercial construction, Duplessis Builders has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and durable designs. The company’s expansion comes at a time when more homeowners are prioritizing energy-efficient pools, modern outdoor living spaces, and resort-style backyard retreats.

According to the 2024 Houzz & Home Study, spending on custom pools and outdoor enhancements has risen 23 percent year-over-year, reflecting a shift in homeowner preferences toward luxury outdoor living. In Louisiana’s warm climate, this trend is even more pronounced, with demand increasing for custom pool designs that integrate energy-efficient features, smart water systems, and premium materials built for long-term durability.

“We are seeing a strong demand for pools that go beyond simple aesthetics—homeowners want innovative, low-maintenance designs that enhance both function and property value,” said Derek Duplessis, co-founder of Duplessis Builders. “With this expansion, we are bringing our expertise to more communities, ensuring families across Louisiana have access to high-quality pool construction tailored to their lifestyle.”

The company’s expertise extends beyond pools, offering full backyard transformations that include outdoor kitchens, patios, fire features, and modern landscaping. With each project, Duplessis Builders provides custom designs tailored to the region’s climate, soil conditions, and homeowner preferences, ensuring durability and seamless integration with existing architecture.

In addition to its custom-built pools, the company is known for offering energy-efficient designs that incorporate smart filtration systems, automated cleaning technology, and sustainable water solutions. By expanding into Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Metairie, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and Kenner, Duplessis Builders is ensuring homeowners in these growing metropolitan areas have access to trusted, high-quality pool construction that meets the latest industry standards.

“Our approach is built on craftsmanship, innovation, and a commitment to long-lasting quality,” Duplessis added. “With warranties that back our work, we provide homeowners peace of mind knowing their investment is designed to last.”

Serving Louisiana’s Growing Pool Market with Expertise and Innovation

The pool construction industry in Louisiana is set to grow steadily through 2025, driven by home value appreciation and increasing homeowner investment in outdoor luxury. By expanding into multiple cities, Duplessis Builders aims to set a new standard for custom pool design and backyard transformations while meeting the rising demand for functional, energy-efficient, and visually stunning outdoor spaces.

Homeowners interested in designing a custom pool can schedule a free consultation with Duplessis Builders at www.duplessisbuilders.net or call (225) 677-4601.

About Duplessis Builders

Duplessis Builders is a premier pool contractor specializing in luxury pools, outdoor kitchens, and complete backyard transformations. Founded in 2020 by Derek and Bradie Duplessis, the company has established itself as a trusted name in pool construction, backed by over 20 years of combined experience and a commitment to quality craftsmanship.