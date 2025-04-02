anynines Expands Open-Source Klutch Project as a Multi-Cloud Data Service Integration Platform

anynines, a key sponsor and core maintainer of the open-source Klutch project, is expanding Klutch as a comprehensive data service integration platform that supports both on-premises and public cloud environments. Klutch provides a unified control plane for managing diverse data services in Kubernetes, enabling organizations to seamlessly integrate cloud provider-managed services alongside their own infrastructure.

anynines is introducing initial integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), starting with Amazon S3 for storage and Amazon RDS for database management. These integrations serve as the foundation for a broader strategy to support multi-cloud environments, including services from Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and other infrastructure providers.

Klutch: A Flexible and Scalable Data Service Integration Platform

Klutch simplifies database and data service management across Kubernetes application clusters, enabling application developers with on-demand self-service and providing platform teams with centralized governance. As part of anynines’ broader mission, Klutch extends its capabilities to seamlessly integrate vendor-managed services from cloud providers, making it easier for organizations to standardize and scale their database operations without vendor lock-in.

“Our vision for Klutch goes beyond any single cloud provider,” said Julian Fischer, CEO of anynines. “We are building a platform that enables organizations to integrate and manage data services across on-premises infrastructure and multiple public cloud environments. Starting with AWS services like S3 and RDS, we are laying the foundation for expanding support to additional services from Azure, GCP, and beyond.”

Expanding Klutch’s Multi-Cloud Capabilities

While Amazon S3 and RDS are the first cloud services to be integrated, Klutch is designed to support an evolving ecosystem of automation backends. This approach ensures enterprises can optimize their use of vendor-provided cloud services while maintaining centralized automation and governance within Kubernetes.

“Our advanced features for Klutch are designed to meet the evolving demands of enterprises seeking robust, secure, and scalable data service management across diverse environments,” said Julian Fischer, CEO of anynines. “As core maintainers of the Klutch project, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the deep expertise and advanced capabilities required to maximize the potential of Klutch deployments.”

Expanding Klutch’s Role as a Multi-Cloud Connector

Klutch is a foundational framework designed to help organizations with many Kubernetes application clusters seamlessly consume vendor-provided infrastructure services from AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). As a consistent control plane for database and data service automation, Klutch enables organizations to integrate and manage cloud provider services efficiently within their Kubernetes environments.

By providing a flexible integration framework, Klutch allows enterprises to orchestrate, govern, and automate data services in both private and public clouds, ensuring a consistent and scalable data management experience.

Key Enhancements to Klutch by anynines

Amazon S3 Integration : Direct integration with S3 to streamline data backups, storage, and recovery processes, ensuring secure and efficient handling of large datasets.

: Direct integration with S3 to streamline data backups, storage, and recovery processes, ensuring secure and efficient handling of large datasets. Amazon RDS Integration (In Development) : Enabling organizations to extend Klutch’s control plane to manage Amazon RDS instances directly, further simplifying cloud database operations.

: Enabling organizations to extend Klutch’s control plane to manage Amazon RDS instances directly, further simplifying cloud database operations. Multi-Cloud Suppor t: Future expansions will include connectors for Azure Database for PostgreSQL, Azure Blob Storage, Google Cloud SQL, Google Cloud Storage, and additional services to standardize Kubernetes-based infrastructure automation across cloud providers.

t: Future expansions will include connectors for Azure Database for PostgreSQL, Azure Blob Storage, Google Cloud SQL, Google Cloud Storage, and additional services to standardize Kubernetes-based infrastructure automation across cloud providers. Expert Support from Core Maintainers : Direct access to the Klutch core development team for architectural guidance, performance optimization, and advisory services.

: Direct access to the Klutch core development team for architectural guidance, performance optimization, and advisory services. Advanced Access & Security Controls : Security measures, including granular role-based access control (RBAC), comprehensive audit trails, policy enforcement, and detailed usage tracking.

: Security measures, including granular role-based access control (RBAC), comprehensive audit trails, policy enforcement, and detailed usage tracking. Seamless Infrastructure & Multi-Cloud Integration : Support for custom automation backends, multi-cloud deployments across major public and private cloud platforms, and advanced networking configurations.

: Support for custom automation backends, multi-cloud deployments across major public and private cloud platforms, and advanced networking configurations. Network Connector : A dedicated networking connector that ensures secure, scalable application-to-data-service connectivity by handling infrastructure-specific networking details. The network connector provides flexibility for organizations implementing cloud-native, Kubernetes-native, or custom on-prem solutions.

: A dedicated networking connector that ensures secure, scalable application-to-data-service connectivity by handling infrastructure-specific networking details. The network connector provides flexibility for organizations implementing cloud-native, Kubernetes-native, or custom on-prem solutions. Simplified Service Discovery & Cross-Cluster Connectivity: Automatic cluster binding for easy service discovery, policy-driven access management, and certificate lifecycle management to ensure encrypted communications.

Custom-Built Data Services & Automation Backends

anynines specializes in data service automation and provides integrations with Klutch for PostgreSQL, RabbitMQ, MongoDB, MariaDB, Prometheus, Valkey, and more. These solutions form the foundation of enterprise-grade Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offerings, ensuring reliability, automatic scaling, disaster recovery, and continuous updates without the complexity of infrastructure management. By reducing operational burdens, these services empower technical teams to focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation.

Beyond its existing portfolio of data services as automation backends, anynines also offers custom-built automation backends tailored to customer needs. Currently, anynines is actively developing integration with Amazon RDS, but this is only the beginning. Klutch’s vision is to act as a multi-cloud automation enabler, allowing enterprises to connect seamlessly to the most popular cloud infrastructure services across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Future iterations will focus on expanding automation capabilities to cover a broader range of storage, networking, and managed database services from leading cloud providers.

“Klutch is the missing piece in the puzzle of Kubernetes-native data service automation,” Fischer said. “By enabling seamless integration with cloud-provider-managed services while maintaining control over on-premises data services, organizations can standardize and automate their operations with greater confidence.”

Join the Klutch Community & Explore anynines’ Data Services

As the Klutch project continues to grow, anynines and the open-source project are actively seeking additional sponsors, partners, and contributors to help shape the future of database and data service management in Kubernetes environments.

Organizations interested in exploring anynines’ professional services for Klutch or their data service automation solutions can schedule a consultation, request a demonstration, or plan a technical assessment and proof of concept with anynines’ expert team.

For more information about anynines’ features for Klutch, visit anynines.com/klutch. To learn more about Klutch’s open-source features, visit klutch.io.

About anynines

anynines is a cloud computing and automation company dedicated to empowering organizations and enterprises with innovative tools for operational efficiency, developer productivity, and compliance in on-premise and multi-cloud environments. For more than 15 years, the Germany-based company has specialized in building and operating large-scale application development platforms and data services for enterprises on their digital transformation journey. Learn more at anynines.com.