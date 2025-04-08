Kling AI Unveils Core Upgrades: Streamlined Design, AI Sound Generation, Extended Video Tools and New Effect

Kuaishou’s Kling AI, an advanced AI-powered image and video generator renowned for generating physically accurate simulations and amplifying imaginative possibilities, now introduces pioneering upgrades. Thoughtfully designed to give creators more control, flexibility, and freedom to bring their ideas to life, the latest features include intuitive tools for sound design, seamless video extension, seasonal visual effects, and much more — all crafted to elevate the creative process and make storytelling feel effortless.

Video: https://youtu.be/YJ6_-9hgOq4

Enhanced Productivity Suite

Kling AI’s redesigned minimalist interface streamlines creative workflows with a quick-access side menu for tool switching, seamless browsing across images/videos/audio assets, and curated content discovery in the upgraded Explore section. Coupled with powerful asset management tools — including advanced filtering and instant file retrieval — managing expanding media libraries has never been easier. The result? Greater control, faster execution, and a creative process that keeps up with your imagination.

AI Sound Generation: Perfect Audio, Effortlessly

The new AI Sounds feature revolutionizes sound design by generating realistic audio tailored to any scene. Users can:

Input Prompts: Describe sounds via text to receive perfectly matched effects.

e.g.a dragon breathes fire

https://docs.corp.kuaishou.com//merlot/api/blob-store/v2/download?blobStoreKey=docs_enclosure_387e9a9a-e879-436c-bc67-e56c37c2928f_drag-upload-1742909579491-0&docId=fcACrmW9DowZJfQ2Q4YXVLh7x&fileName=zengxijuan.effects.3906799153.3.2025.02.25.17.59.25.449176.wav&mimeType=audio%2Fwav

e.g.gentle rain with light music

https://docs.corp.kuaishou.com//merlot/api/blob-store/v2/download?blobStoreKey=docs_enclosure_2f5af76e-c542-4896-9952-017627a41f47_drag-upload-1742909593751-0&docId=fcACrmW9DowZJfQ2Q4YXVLh7x&fileName=zengxijuan.effects.3040629826.1.2025.02.25.17.45.35.892280.wav&mimeType=audio%2Fwav

e.g.a mother sings lullaby

https://docs.corp.kuaishou.com//merlot/api/blob-store/v2/download?blobStoreKey=docs_enclosure_b583c2ef-4567-4b82-8f41-9b37a8e2e939_drag-upload-1742909558062-0&docId=fcACrmW9DowZJfQ2Q4YXVLh7x&fileName=tta-dit_dac1024_adaln_10s_v5_2__kl3dxlnc__1045000__pr_prompt__pr_prompt_0225_GPT_Prompt1_second_100stp__A_parent_softly_hums_a_lullaby._cfg-70.wav&mimeType=audio%2Fwav

Sync with Video: Upload clips for AI-driven audio analysis, producing sounds that align seamlessly with on-screen action.

e.g. waves crashing with seagulls”

Video: https://youtu.be/U3ezz9OxkwU

e.g. peaceful underwater ambiance”

Video: https://youtu.be/wZLDVksa2Fc

From lullabies to action sequences, AI Sounds elevates storytelling with precision.

Extended Creativity: Up to 3 Minutes of AI-Generated Video

With the introduction of the advanced KLING 1.6 model, Kling AI’s new Extend feature empowers creators to seamlessly build longer narratives — now supporting video generation in 5-second increments, up to a total of 3 minutes. This powerful upgrade brings three key advantages：

Cost-Efficient Quality Retention: Extensions for videos created with KLING 1.5/1.6 models maintain original visual quality at the same computational cost as initial generation, eliminating unexpected resource expenditure. This upgrade ensures backward compatibility, with KLING 1.0-generated videos continuing to use their original model for extensions.

Extensions for videos created with KLING 1.5/1.6 models maintain original visual quality at the same computational cost as initial generation, eliminating unexpected resource expenditure. This upgrade ensures backward compatibility, with KLING 1.0-generated videos continuing to use their original model for extensions. Guided Narrative Control: New scenes are shaped through user prompts while automatically preserving continuity with existing content.

New scenes are shaped through user prompts while automatically preserving continuity with existing content. Optimized Creative Decisions: Generate and compare multiple extension variants to accelerate ideal output selection.

BloomBloom Effect: Bring Spring to Life

Just in time for the season, the BloomBloom Effect transforms static images into vibrant springtime animations. Upload a photo to watch flowers blossom, trees bud, and landscapes awaken—ideal for seasonal campaigns or artistic projects.

Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/D_0Lt_VkvMw?feature=share

Available immediately to all users, Kling AI’s latest upgrades cement its position as a pioneer in AI-driven content generation. Built on proprietary physics simulation engines, the platform transforms conceptual prompts into dynamic audiovisual narratives accessible at [https://kling.kuaishou.com], empowering creators to bridge technical precision with artistic vision at scale. With Kling AI, your next masterpiece is just a prompt away.