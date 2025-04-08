DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

MarketersMEDIA Newswire Secures 7 G2 Spring 2025 Awards, Scores 100% in Support and Ease of Doing Business

ByEthan Lin

Apr 8, 2025

MarketersMEDIA Newswire has earned seven awards in G2’s Spring 2025 Reports for press release distribution, based on reviews from verified users. G2 is one of the largest software marketplaces, and its seasonal reports reflect real customer experiences across thousands of platforms.

The Spring 2025 recognition continues a pattern of strong performance, building on previous quarters where MarketersMEDIA consistently ranked across G2’s key press release distribution categories.

This season’s recognition includes:

  • Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025 – High Performer
  • Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025 – Best Support & Easiest To Do Business With
  • Momentum Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025
  • Small-Business Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025 – High Performer
  • Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025 – Best Support & Easiest To Do Business With
  • Asia Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025
  • Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025

MarketersMEDIA scored 100% in both Ease of Doing Business and Quality of Support, making it one of only two providers in its category to achieve this across the board.

Additional ratings include a 93% Likelihood to Recommend and an 86% Relationship Score—both above average for the category.

“These awards mean a lot because they reflect what our customers actually experience,” said Daniel Tan, CEO of MarketersMEDIA. “Our goal has always been to make press release distribution straightforward and useful, and it’s great to see those efforts reflected in the ratings.”

Users also gave high scores to key features:

  • Press Release Creation: 96%
  • Multimedia Capabilities: 95%
  • Distribution Effectiveness: 94%

All feature ratings landed well above their respective category averages.

To see why customers consistently rate MarketersMEDIA highly, visit https://marketersmedia.com and explore the full distribution platform.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Kling AI Unveils Core Upgrades: Streamlined Design, AI Sound Generation, Extended Video Tools and New Effect
Apr 8, 2025 Ethan Lin
South Korean Court Impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol
Apr 8, 2025 Dayne Lee
X Set to Sell Inactive Usernames to Verified Organizations for $10K
Apr 7, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801