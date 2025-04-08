MarketersMEDIA Newswire Secures 7 G2 Spring 2025 Awards, Scores 100% in Support and Ease of Doing Business

MarketersMEDIA Newswire has earned seven awards in G2’s Spring 2025 Reports for press release distribution, based on reviews from verified users. G2 is one of the largest software marketplaces, and its seasonal reports reflect real customer experiences across thousands of platforms.

The Spring 2025 recognition continues a pattern of strong performance, building on previous quarters where MarketersMEDIA consistently ranked across G2’s key press release distribution categories.

This season’s recognition includes:

Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025 – High Performer

Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025 – Best Support & Easiest To Do Business With

Momentum Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025

Small-Business Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025 – High Performer

Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025 – Best Support & Easiest To Do Business With

Asia Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025

Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Spring 2025

MarketersMEDIA scored 100% in both Ease of Doing Business and Quality of Support, making it one of only two providers in its category to achieve this across the board.

Additional ratings include a 93% Likelihood to Recommend and an 86% Relationship Score—both above average for the category.

“These awards mean a lot because they reflect what our customers actually experience,” said Daniel Tan, CEO of MarketersMEDIA. “Our goal has always been to make press release distribution straightforward and useful, and it’s great to see those efforts reflected in the ratings.”

Users also gave high scores to key features:

Press Release Creation: 96%

Multimedia Capabilities: 95%

Distribution Effectiveness: 94%

All feature ratings landed well above their respective category averages.

To see why customers consistently rate MarketersMEDIA highly, visit https://marketersmedia.com and explore the full distribution platform.