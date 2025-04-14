DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Bunny&Bro Coffee Welcomes New York’s Coffee Lovers to Its New Midtown Location This April

ByEthan Lin

Apr 14, 2025

Bunny&Bro Coffee, New York City’s beloved independent specialty coffee brand inspired by pets, creativity, and a love for community, is opening its new location this April at 20 West 43rd Street in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Located in a prime space, the new store introduces an elevated brand experience, combining modern, minimal design with a welcoming atmosphere.

Bunny&Bro Coffee’s new location continues its mission to serve quality and character in every cup. With a focus on craftsmanship and connection, the brand spotlights its signature Einspanner and Matcha series, each thoughtfully created to surprise and delight.

Highlights include the bold and comforting Bro Einspanner Latte, Bunny&Bro’s signature take on Viennese-style coffee layered with rich cream. The Matcha series adds a vibrant twist to the menu, featuring the refreshing Strawberry Matcha, which balances the earthiness of ceremonial-grade Kyoto matcha with a fresh, fruity finish, and the Bro Matcha Einspanner, blending Bunny&Bro’s signature cream top with rich matcha. The creamy and nutty Black Sesame Einspanner offers an unexpected yet deeply satisfying flavor profile. Each drink is handcrafted using Bunny&Bro’s own signature house-roasted coffee beans, delivering a rich, memorable experience in every sip.

The name Bunny&Bro comes from the owner’s two pets — her cat Bunny and dog Bro. They’ve always been a little team, hanging out, playing, and doing things together. That easy friendship became the heart of the brand — a place where good things are made to be shared, just like between friends.

“At Bunny&Bro Coffee, every cup is a small celebration of connection — whether you’re with a friend, a loved one, or your own furry companion. Because here, we believe that good coffee is even better when shared,” says founder and creator Bobo (XunEr Liu)  “Whether it’s our favorite brew or a quiet moment of joy, sharing makes everything taste better. Bunny&Bro is a place where coffee meets connection.”

For Bobo, Bunny&Bro Coffee is more than just a coffee shop. It’s also her creative corner where people can hang out, have fun, vibe, and share good times and cool ideas. As a creator at heart, Bobo loves connecting with people through everything she makes — from a drink to a space, or even the smallest detail. “Creating is how I connect with people,” she says. “I love turning ideas into real things that might brighten someone’s day.”

Bunny&Bro Coffee is planning to host a series of fashion-inspired events, bringing together creative minds from across the Big Apple. The store will also offer catering services, providing thoughtfully crafted coffee and treats for events, offices, and private gatherings.

To learn more, visit https://bunnybrocoffee.com or follow the journey on Instagram at @bunnybrocoffee.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Nintendo Is Said to Have Over 1 Million Switch 2 Consoles Stockpiled in the US
Apr 14, 2025 Hilary Ong
Google Believes AI Can Solve the Electrical Grid’s Bureaucratic Challenges
Apr 14, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
WhatsApp Unveils New Features for Chats, Calls, and Channels
Apr 14, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801