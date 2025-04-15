SurgeGraph Launches Beta Version of New Agentic AI Workflow Feature: Flex

SurgeGraph, the AI writing tool built to generate traffic-driving content, has launched a new feature in beta called Flex, described as “Agentic AI Workflows for Creating Next-Level Content at Scale”.

With agentic capabilities and fully customizable workflows, Flex redefines what’s possible in content writing. The beta release empowers users to design and control their entire content workflow using a drag-and-drop interface with logic that adapts based on user preferences. Users can also assign specific AI models to each step – whether it’s OpenAI’s GPT, Gemini, or any of the nearly 400 models supported by OpenRouter – for total precision and personalization at every stage.

To kickstart the experience, the beta includes 10 ready-to-use templates for common use cases like the Article Optimizer, How-To Articles, and Local SEO Service Page Builder, making it easier than ever for agencies, marketing teams, and solopreneurs to scale content production with precision and personalization. This walkthrough video of the Article Optimizer template demonstrates how Flex can be used in real-world scenarios:

As this is a beta release, SurgeGraph is actively seeking user feedback to improve and shape the future of Flex. “We’re building Flex not just for our users, but with them,” said Sara Salim, the spokesperson for SurgeGraph. “Every insight helps us refine what will eventually become the industry’s most powerful agentic AI workflow for content.”

This beta launch sets the stage for a future full release with significantly expanded capabilities. New features, updates, and templates are rolling out weekly throughout the beta phase.

To get beta access to Flex, users can sign up for a SurgeGraph plan here: https://surgegraph.io.