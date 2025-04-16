MileageWise Launches Feature to Turn Phone-stored Google Maps Timeline Data into IRS-proof Mileage Logs

Timeline Data Is Now Stored Only on Phones

As part of a recent privacy-focused update, Google has moved all Timeline data storage to users’ devices, eliminating cloud-based access. Users were instructed to open the Google Maps app and adjust their settings to preserve location history and maintain access to the Timeline feature. Adding to the shake-up, Google has discontinued the desktop Timeline, once favored for easy browsing, editing, and exporting. Because of this, popular third-party extensions no longer function either.

Drivers Are Sitting on a Goldmine of Mileage Data

Google Maps Timeline contains rich location data, including places visited, trip routes, and transportation methods. Yet many drivers overlook it, often scrambling to reassemble business trip logs from GPS apps, Gig platforms (like DoorDash or Uber estimates), or memory. Unbeknownst to them, much of the needed data might already be in their pockets.

MileageWise: The First and Only Solution

As cloud-based Timeline access was discontinued, users were left with no easy way to use their location history — until now. With its new mobile import feature, MileageWise is the only platform currently offering a complete solution for converting Google Timeline history into structured mileage logs, ready for tax filing.

Designed to Meet Drivers’ Tax Needs

This update is particularly helpful for independent contractors, gig workers, and business owners who need accurate records for mileage deductions or audits. Beyond IRS compliance, MileageWise helps users save $1000s every year. Logs created through MileageWise can be exported to PDF, Excel, CSV, and even FreshBooks, giving users flexible reporting options.

Lost Your Timeline Data? You’re Not Alone

While many users weren’t aware they had to manually enable Timeline retention settings, a recently discovered Google Maps bug has also been wiping location history unexpectedly. According to multiple reports, users who switched phones, reinstalled the Maps app, or performed a factory reset may have lost years of data — and even backups couldn’t restore it. For many, this came with no warning and no recovery option.

MileageWise Has a Backup Plan

A deleted Timeline is a frustrating loss for many. However, if it was needed for reimbursement, all is not lost. MileageWise’s AI Wizard uses past driving patterns and destinations to recreate accurate mileage logs, ensuring no deductible mile goes unrecorded. Whether you’re catching up on old returns or getting ready for an audit, MileageWise delivers reliable, IRS-proof logs — even with limited data.

About MileageWise

With two decades of industry expertise, MileageWise has become a trusted name in accurate mileage tracking and reconstruction. Available on both iOS and Android, the MileageWise mobile app features automatic tracking, while the web dashboard supports data import from spreadsheets, GPS systems, and Google Timeline. Through advanced AI-powered tools, MileageWise helps users recover lost mileage records and stay tax-compliant — maximizing deductions and taking the stress out of tax season.