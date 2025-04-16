DMR News

India Adds Nearly 30 GW of Solar and Wind Power in FY 2025

Apr 16, 2025

India reached an important milestone with the biggest renewable energy. As of the fiscal year 2025, the country has reached a cumulative installed capacity of 220 gigawatts (GW). This extraordinary progress is happening at a time when the nation invests in more clean, renewable energy technologies and faces unprecedented demand for electricity.

A recent government publication indicates that solar energy has become the bedrock of India’s renewable energy policy. It now accounts for an astounding 48% of the country’s total capacity. Wind energy is a close third at 23%, with large hydro plants at 22%. Additionally, biopower represents 5% and small hydro 2% of the total renewable energy capacity.

Record-Breaking Growth in Solar and Wind Installations

Over FY 2024, solar installations shot up by a remarkable 58.5%, topping out at 23,832 megawatts (MW). This unprecedented jump encompasses 16.9 GW of new utility-scale capacity and 1,785 MW from off-grid or distributed solar projects. Throughout this time period, we achieved extraordinary, record-breaking growth in our wind installations. They were up 27.9% to a total of 4,151 MW.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat pioneered the first wind energy deployments. Combined they represent an astounding 82% of India’s total wind installations. The cumulative renewable energy installed as of the end of FY 2025 was just under 30,000 MW.

This metric is a clear indication of a broader trend towards renewable energy adoption, fueled by the economy, customer demand, and good policy. JMK Research & Analytics noted that the significant rise in solar installed capacity can be attributed to “strong momentum of the green open access market driven by corporate decarbonisation initiatives and decline in module prices in the second half of FY2024.”

India, too, is making enormous strides in renewable energy. This progress has the country well ahead of schedule to meet ambitious targets for clean energy generation. The Biden Administration is committed to increasing our energy security and lowering greenhouse gas emissions while growing the economy.

Author’s Opinion

India’s achievements in renewable energy mark a significant step forward in global efforts to combat climate change. With solar and wind energy adoption on the rise, India is well-positioned to continue its push for clean energy. However, challenges such as market fluctuations, policy consistency, and ensuring infrastructure expansion remain important hurdles. To fully capitalize on this progress, ongoing investment and innovation will be key.

Featured image credit: Peter O’Connor via Flickr

