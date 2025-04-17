Mullet Cop: Mall Sim Joins Somnia’s Game Lineup Through Dream Catalyst Accelerator

Somnia, the high-speed Layer 1 blockchain built for fully on-chain gaming and entertainment, is expanding its game portfolio with Mullet Cop: Mall Sim, a playable adaptation of the underground comic classic Mullet Cop by Tom Lintern. The game is the latest to be accepted into Dream Catalyst, Somnia and Uprising’s six-month accelerator program for blockchain game development.

Set inside the sprawling and chaotic Megamall 4472-158, the game places players in the role of Fred “The Mullet Cop” as he investigates criminal activity from behind the cover of a buffet counter. Gameplay is top-down and isometric, with an adjustable violence slider that lets players choose between cozy mall management or full-blown mall mayhem. At higher levels of chaos, the mall becomes a battleground filled with gang fights, looters, and other threats that challenge the player’s control of the environment.

In addition to player-driven escalation mechanics, Mullet Cop: Mall Sim features a procedural mall generator and a suite of design tools that use digital paintbrushes to customize layouts, storefronts, and furnishings. All in-game assets, including mintable NFTs and upgradeable power-ups, are integrated directly on-chain and can impact performance on the in-game leaderboards. Players who climb the leaderboard will have the opportunity to earn NFTs with real in-game utility and rarity.

Built on Somnia’s ultra-fast, cost-efficient blockchain, the game benefits from over one million transactions per second, sub-second finality, and transaction fees that are low enough to support large-scale item trading, progression systems, and persistent world data. These capabilities allow developers to build experiences that were previously impossible on chain and are essential for real-time, content-rich games like Mullet Cop.

This is the third game to be accepted into the Dream Catalyst accelerator, following Dark Table CCG and Netherak Demons. Each title receives funding, mentorship, and access to Somnia’s infrastructure and partner ecosystem.

“Mullet Cop is weird, funny, and completely original. It is exactly the kind of game we want to see built on Somnia,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia. “Our mission is to unlock fully on-chain entertainment at internet scale, and Dream Catalyst gives teams the backing they need to go from concept to live product.”

Players and fans can join the Mullet Cop community on Discord and follow @MulletCopGame on X for early updates, playtest invites, and limited-time quests tied to the game’s development.

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

About Uprising Labs

Uprising Labs is a Web3 game publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space. Focused on mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, Uprising Labs collaborates with Indie to AAA game developers to help them transition seamlessly into Web3.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.