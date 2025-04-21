xAI, the new artificial intelligence company started by Elon Musk, has recently rolled out a new “memory” feature for its chatbot, Grok. This groundbreaking new ability will enable Grok to recall information from previous chats, with the ultimate goal of providing a highly personalized user experience. The memory feature, which is still in beta, can be found at Grok.com and with the Grok iOS and Android apps.

The rollout of the memory feature marks a significant step in Grok’s evolution, as it seeks to compete with established AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Different from its competitors, Grok’s memory feature allows users to control their conversation history. People will be able to turn memory off entirely from the new Data Controls page that will be found in the app’s settings menu. Users can easily delete individual memories by tapping on the trash can icon located under each memory. To use this feature, visit the Grok chat interface on the web.

Regional Availability and Expansion Plans

This feature is not yet rolled out to consumers in the European Union or the United Kingdom. To xAI’s credit, they are allegedly making efforts to get through those regions’ regulatory obstacle courses. The company told us that they’re planning to expand the availability of the new memory feature to the Android app within the next few weeks.

Grok’s memory feature offers a semblance of transparency similar to that of ChatGPT, which references a user’s entire chat history. As the Grok feeder bill account on X recently wrote, “Memories are open.” This gives users the clearest picture yet to know what information Grok is keeping. They’re empowered to select what they’d like to have forgotten, further strengthening user control over personal information.

Grok aims to ensure that it is at least competitive with its leading peer organizations. It draws upon Gemini’s long-term memory, which personalizes interactions for individual users. This evolution serves as a testament to xAI’s mission of enhancing Grok and its functionalities in the fiercely competitive scene of AI chatbots.

What The Author Thinks xAI’s new memory feature for Grok shows promise in improving user experience by offering greater control over personal data and history. The ability to turn off or delete memories at will makes Grok a more transparent and user-friendly competitor in the AI chatbot market. However, xAI must ensure that the feature is rolled out smoothly, particularly in regions like the EU and the UK, where data privacy concerns are paramount. If successful, this feature could help Grok gain ground in the competitive AI space.

