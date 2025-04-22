DMR News

Kling AI Launches the World’s First User Co-Creation Challenge

ByEthan Lin

Apr 22, 2025

On April 18, Kling AI launched its “Bring Your Vision to Screen” campaign, inviting AI content creators worldwide to collaborate on the first-ever user co-created short film. Winning entries will become part of a collaborative mixtape, and will be featured on digital billboards across major global cities—including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Paris, and Toronto.

The campaign highlights how AI video generators like Kling AI are lowering the barriers to entry in filmmaking. “We want to empower everyone to tell powerful stories with AI,” said Mr. Gai Kun, Senior Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Head of the Community Science Department. Since its June 2024 debut, Kling AI—the creator of the industry-first Diffusion Transformer (DiT) model—has seen its monthly active users grow 25-fold, surpassing 22 million global users.

The upgraded KLING 2.0 model delivers professional-grade cinematography and captures delicate emotions with precision. The KOLORS 2.0 image generation model supports nearly 100 cinematic styles. From a dragon-riding warrior to a lively dancer, these new models are designed to translate human creativity into stunning visual storytelling.

To date, users have generated a staggering 168 million videos (equivalent 27 years of nonstop playback) and 344 million images. From dragons soaring through fantasy realms, to spacecraft clashing in deep space, and robots living with humans in cyberpunk cities—creators are using Kling AI to bring even the wildest ideas to life.

The “Bring Your Vision to Screen” campaign empowers creators around the world to realize their ideas using AI and share their stories on a global stage. As a celebration of creativity, selected submissions will be compiled into a collaborative mixtape and showcased on digital billboards at landmark locations across China, France, Japan, Canada, and beyond.

Creators can submit their “creations” via Kling AI’s official website (https://klingai.com/). The deadline is April 28; winners will not only be able to reveal their works on landmark billboards, but also get presents and credits to create more excellent works.

As James Cameron observed: “AI has the power to democratize cinematic storytelling.” With Kling AI, that era may already have arrived.

