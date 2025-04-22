Facia Sets New Industry Standard with Market-Leading Deepfake Detection Algorithm

London, April 22, 2025 – Facia, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence security solutions, has unveiled its advanced deepfake detection technology to address the growing challenges of generative AI-powered synthetic identity fraud.

Facia’s algorithm has shown a strong performance in detecting real-world AI-generated media. It has achieved an accuracy rate of 89.91% on real-world AI-generated media and a 100% detection rate on Meta’s Deepfake Detection Challenge Dataset. Facia’s proprietary algorithm has achieved an industry-leading accuracy in identifying deepfakes.

The solution underwent rigorous validation using two datasets: Meta’s Deepfake Detection Challenge Dataset, which comprises 124,000 videos generated using eight facial modification techniques, and an in-house dataset developed by Facia, containing 3,430 AI-generated images processed through animation tools for video detection. Evaluated through direct input-response measurement, the algorithm demonstrated exceptional accuracy in detecting AI-synthesized content.

Deepfake technology has evolved rapidly, posing significant market challenges, including the spread of misinformation and identity fraud. Facia’s enterprise-ready detection tool leverages sophisticated AI methodologies to identify subtle visual and facial anomalies that are imperceptible to the human eye, thereby enhancing security across multiple domains.

Chief Technology Officer Facia, Daniyal Chughtai, who is playing a pivotal role in developing and advancing deepfake detection technologies, said

“Facia is taking a proactive stance in the fight against emerging threats, continuously evaluating Gen-AI-powered deepfakes to refine and enhance its cutting-edge deepfake detection technology.”

Social media platforms and content providers are increasingly adopting AI-driven solutions to identify and mitigate the spread of misinformation generated by AI. News and media organizations are enhancing their verification processes to ensure the authenticity of video and image content before publication, reducing the risk of spreading false narratives. Forensic laboratories are utilizing enhanced detection tools to validate deepfake claims, providing expert analysis to distinguish between real and manipulated media. Additionally, remote identity verification and authentication processes that require a higher level of assurance in authentication use enhanced deepfake detection in liveness detection tools.

Facia is committed to advancing deepfake detection solutions in response to the rapidly evolving threat landscape by collaborating with stakeholders and building a template database of advanced synthetic media.