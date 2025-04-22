Andy Ching Attends Hong Kong Web3 Carnival: Exploring New Opportunities at the Intersection of Blockchain and AI, and Partnering with HashKey to Shape the Future

At the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Web3 Carnival brought together global experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and investors from the blockchain industry. As a premier annual event, the Carnival focused on technological innovation and industrial integration, drawing over 5,000 attendees from more than 30 countries. Mr. Andy Ching, Asia-Pacific Director of Golden Chain Capital, was invited to attend and actively participated in this thought-provoking gathering of digital technology leaders.

Recognized as one of the top-tier events in the Web3 space, the Hong Kong Web3 Carnival has captured global attention. Andy Ching, with his strong expertise in fintech and blockchain, stood out at the event. He holds an elite academic background that spans finance and computer science and has accumulated substantial hands-on experience, laying a solid foundation for his deep involvement in the industry.

As a major global financial hub, Hong Kong is actively fostering the development of the Web3 sector. According to preliminary estimates, more than 200 Web3 enterprises have already established a presence in the city, spanning areas such as blockchain R&D, digital asset trading, and Web3 application development, creating a vibrant and innovative ecosystem. Andy Ching immersed himself in the event, engaging with entrepreneurs, developers, and investors across various booths and forums. He observed that many startups are exploring blockchain applications in supply chain finance, copyright protection, gaming, and medical data management—showcasing the broad potential and promising future of the technology.

During the event, Andy Ching focused on the convergence of blockchain and AI. While blockchain ensures secure data storage and trusted transmission, AI unlocks the latent value of data. Their integration has the potential to spark new business models and application scenarios, with notable progress already seen in areas like digital identity and smart contracts. Qin also exchanged views with industry experts on the technical and regulatory challenges of fostering this convergence.

Notably, Andy Ching revealed that Golden Chain Capital is set to form a strategic partnership with HashKey. As a leading player in blockchain investment and digital asset trading, HashKey brings deep industry experience and an extensive resource network. This partnership will see both parties leverage their respective strengths to collaborate across multiple fronts. On one hand, they will co-establish an investment fund to identify and support high-potential Web3 projects, injecting vital capital into the ecosystem. On the other hand, they will deepen technical collaboration, jointly exploring blockchain-AI integration in financial applications. For instance, they plan to co-develop AI-powered blockchain investment advisory systems that deliver personalized and precise investment strategies to users.

Andy Ching’s attendance at the Web3 Carnival and his forthcoming collaboration with HashKey not only mark a significant milestone for Golden Chain Capital, but also hold the potential to positively impact the entire Web3 industry. As the convergence of blockchain and AI accelerates and partnerships deepen, the industry is poised to embrace a more innovative, efficient, and secure digital future.

