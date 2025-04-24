High Performance Layer 1 Somnia Blockchain Attracts Diverse Projects to Its Testnet

Somnia, the ultra-high performance Layer 1 blockchain built for real-time consumer applications, continues to expand its ecosystem with a diverse group of projects now building on its testnet. From AI-powered trading agents to on-chain games and DeFi protocols, these new partners are leveraging Somnia’s unmatched speed, sub-second finality, and sub-cent fees to create real-time, on-chain experiences that weren’t possible on previous blockchains.

Below is a snapshot of the latest additions to the Somnia ecosystem:



Infrastructure & Tooling

Privy – Enables self-custodial wallets embedded directly within apps, with seamless onboarding using familiar login flows. Privy’s global wallets let users carry the same wallet across multiple applications, making it easier to navigate Somnia’s multiverse of games and dApps without needing new wallet setups.

Glacis Labs – A platform that monitors, abstracts and secures all cross chain interactions. Secure cross-chain messaging and asset transfers with fine-grained controls and built-in failover, integrated with bridges like LayerZero and Hyperlane.

Coin98 – A multi-chain DeFi and AI wallet that simplifies Web3 access. With support for 140+ blockchains, built-in trading tools, dApp Browser, and the Cypheus AI assistant, it helps users navigate, trade, and interact with the crypto world seamlessly, all in one place.

Hyperlane – Permissionless interoperability framework enabling seamless asset and message transfers between Somnia and 150+ connected chains.

– Permissionless interoperability framework enabling seamless asset and message transfers between Somnia and 150+ connected chains. Nomis Protocol – On-chain reputation system that assigns wallet-based scores to help dApps in the Somnia ecosystem personalize experiences, increase security, and reward genuine participation.

Games & On-Chain Experiences

Chunked – A sandbox MMO where every action and asset is recorded on-chain, generating over 10 million transactions in under one week.

Kraft Labs – Launching a suite of games including on-chain Snake, Rock Paper Scissors Core, Ghibli Pet Game, and Wait, My Hero!, an AI-driven narrative puzzle.

– Launching a suite of games including on-chain Snake, Rock Paper Scissors Core, Ghibli Pet Game, and Wait, My Hero!, an AI-driven narrative puzzle. Somniacs (Community Builders) – Independent developers launching titles like Dino Runner, Coin Flip, Bubble Pop, and Somnia Paint, each with thousands of unique players.

DeFi, Data & SocialFi

QuickSwap – Leading Polygon-based DEX now live on Somnia, offering swaps, LP staking, perpetuals, yield farming, gaming, and more.

Haifu.fun – An experimental DeFi and AI platform that lets users invest in autonomous trading agents called wAIfus, combining fund management with on-chain culture.

QSTN – Decentralized survey platform rewarding users for sharing opinions, now integrated with on-chain proof, token rewards, and NFT-based incentives.

– Decentralized survey platform rewarding users for sharing opinions, now integrated with on-chain proof, token rewards, and NFT-based incentives. Ormi.xyz – Data platform providing developers and analysts in the Somnia ecosystem with scalable access to Subgraphs, Data APIs, SQL engine to on-chain data.

As more builders take advantage of Somnia’s testnet, they’re starting to see how its performance capabilities are opening new doors.

“We’re just getting started,” Somnia founder Paul Thomas said, “In the coming weeks and months you’ll be seeing a ton of applications and games going live on Somnia, and many of them will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before.”

Somnia is actively offering grants to builders and running an accelerator program for game developers entering Web3.

To explore Somnia’s testnet and get involved, visit somnia.network

﻿About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.