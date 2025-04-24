Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Improves One of the Original’s Biggest Issues

Nintendo has confirmed the technical specifications for the new Switch 2 Pro Controller, introduced alongside the Switch 2 console in early April. While the company revealed a new controller for the system, it also confirmed that the original Switch Pro controller will still be compatible with the upcoming console.

A significant upgrade to the Switch 2 Pro Controller is its charging speed. Nintendo claims the new model will charge in approximately 3.5 hours, nearly halving the 6-hour charging time required for the original Switch Pro controller. This enhancement should provide more convenience to players who spend longer hours gaming.

Battery Life and Efficiency

In terms of battery life, the new controller is expected to last up to 40 hours, depending on the game being played. This aligns with the battery life of the original Switch controller, which had similar performance.

Interestingly, Nintendo has opted for a smaller battery in the Switch 2 Pro Controller, reducing the 1,300mAh battery in the original to a 1,070mAh cell. This change may seem counterintuitive, but it likely reflects better battery efficiency and optimized power management for the next-gen product. Whether these battery life estimates hold true will become clearer once the controllers are in users’ hands.

New Features for Enhanced Gameplay

Additional features include a new “C button” to control microphone functionality for online voice chat, as well as two new buttons on the underside of the controller labeled GL and GR, which are designed for controlling gameplay. These additions signal Nintendo’s push to enhance functionality and user experience with the new controller.

Switch 2 preorders will go live on April 24, with the Pro Controller being sold for $84.99, up from the previous price of $79.99 due to U.S. tariffs. The standard Switch 2 is priced at $449.99, with the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle retailing for $499.99.

Author’s Opinion It’s clear that U.S. tariffs are beginning to have a direct impact on consumer electronics, and the price increase for the Switch 2 Pro Controller is a prime example. While these price hikes may seem minor on individual products, when added across a broad range of consumer goods, it adds up. Manufacturers like Nintendo are inevitably passing these costs onto consumers. For gamers, this could mean higher costs for the technology they love, potentially influencing purchasing decisions as the economic environment shifts.

Featured image credit: SlashGear

