DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest

Nintendo Looks into Consequences of US Tariffs

ByHilary Ong

Apr 10, 2025

Nintendo Looks into Consequences of US Tariffs

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser stated that the company did not account for potential U.S. tariffs when setting the price for its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, Wired reported.

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 was unveiled last week with a release date of June 5, priced at $450. However, shortly after the announcement, President Donald Trump revealed that the U.S. would be imposing sweeping tariffs on imported goods, leading to turmoil in global markets.

Preorder Delay Due to Tariffs

Originally, preorders for the Switch 2 were scheduled to begin on April 9. However, due to the new tariffs, U.S. consumers will now have to wait until Nintendo resolves how to address the additional costs. Many components of the Switch 2 are assembled and manufactured in China, Vietnam, and Cambodia, all of which face substantial tariffs under Trump’s new plan. China will be subject to a 54% tariff, while Vietnam and Cambodia will face 49% and 46% tariffs, respectively.

Bowser added that Nintendo had already been working to diversify its production sources, with plans to shift most manufacturing away from China to other countries.

Author’s Opinion

The imposition of tariffs, especially those targeting specific countries like China, Vietnam, and Cambodia, poses significant challenges for companies like Nintendo. While diversifying production is a strategic move, it doesn’t come without its own set of risks and added costs. The U.S. tariff situation underscores the complexities of global manufacturing, where decisions made far beyond a company’s control can drastically affect pricing and availability. If the tariffs persist, companies will be forced to make difficult decisions that might include raising prices for consumers, delaying product releases, or finding new manufacturing partners—each of which has its own impact on the market.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Quarra Stone Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Franco Cervietti, Italy’s Premier Stone Workshop
Apr 10, 2025 Ethan Lin
Shopify CEO Encourages Teams to Use AI Before Expanding Workforce
Apr 10, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Meta Exec Refutes Claims of Manipulated Llama 4 Benchmark Scores4
Apr 10, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801