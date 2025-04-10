Nintendo Looks into Consequences of US Tariffs

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser stated that the company did not account for potential U.S. tariffs when setting the price for its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, Wired reported.

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 was unveiled last week with a release date of June 5, priced at $450. However, shortly after the announcement, President Donald Trump revealed that the U.S. would be imposing sweeping tariffs on imported goods, leading to turmoil in global markets.

Preorder Delay Due to Tariffs

Originally, preorders for the Switch 2 were scheduled to begin on April 9. However, due to the new tariffs, U.S. consumers will now have to wait until Nintendo resolves how to address the additional costs. Many components of the Switch 2 are assembled and manufactured in China, Vietnam, and Cambodia, all of which face substantial tariffs under Trump’s new plan. China will be subject to a 54% tariff, while Vietnam and Cambodia will face 49% and 46% tariffs, respectively.

Bowser added that Nintendo had already been working to diversify its production sources, with plans to shift most manufacturing away from China to other countries.

Author’s Opinion The imposition of tariffs, especially those targeting specific countries like China, Vietnam, and Cambodia, poses significant challenges for companies like Nintendo. While diversifying production is a strategic move, it doesn’t come without its own set of risks and added costs. The U.S. tariff situation underscores the complexities of global manufacturing, where decisions made far beyond a company’s control can drastically affect pricing and availability. If the tariffs persist, companies will be forced to make difficult decisions that might include raising prices for consumers, delaying product releases, or finding new manufacturing partners—each of which has its own impact on the market.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

