Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Preorders Amid Trump’s Tariffs

Nintendo announced on Friday that preorders for the highly anticipated Switch 2 game console would be delayed following the announcement of new tariffs by President Donald Trump. The company cited the need to assess the potential impact of these tariffs on the market before moving forward with the preorder process.

Impact of Tariffs on Nintendo’s Plans

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start on April 9, 2025, as originally planned,” a Nintendo representative told CNBC. “Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025, is unchanged.” The delay comes amid concerns that the new tariffs could affect the production and pricing of the upcoming console.

Uncertainty Over Production Costs

The delay marks one of the most significant immediate responses from a major company regarding the effects of Trump’s new tariffs on business operations and consumer spending. Most electronics companies, including Nintendo, manufacture their products in Asia, where the tariffs are particularly steep. In 2019, Nintendo’s Switch 1 consoles were made in China and Vietnam, and these two countries are now facing some of the highest tariff hikes: Vietnam’s tariff stands at 46%, while China’s is at 54%.

Potential Price Increase Still Unclear

Nintendo has yet to confirm where the new Switch 2 consoles will be manufactured or whether the console’s price will be affected by the tariffs. The Switch 2 was announced earlier this week with a retail price of $450 in the U.S. IPC, a trade group focusing on electronics manufacturing, estimates that game console prices could rise by as much as 50% due to the new tariffs.

Details About the Switch 2

The Switch 2 will be a more powerful version of the original Switch, which has sold over 150 million units since its 2017 launch. Unlike the Switch 1, which retailed for $300, the new model will be priced higher and will feature a custom Nvidia chip. The console can be used both as a handheld device and connected to a TV. A new Mario Kart game is also expected to launch alongside the Switch 2 in June.

What The Author Thinks The introduction of tariffs on goods from countries like China and Vietnam is a clear sign that businesses are feeling the pinch. While companies like Nintendo may try to absorb the costs, consumers are likely to feel the impact. The delay of Switch 2 preorders is just the tip of the iceberg. If tariffs continue to climb, it could lead to significant price increases across a variety of tech products, making it harder for consumers to keep up with the costs of the latest electronics.

