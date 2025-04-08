China to Impose 34% Tariff on US Goods Starting April 10

China will impose a 34% tariff on U.S. imports beginning April 10, aligning with the same duty that the Trump administration is set to place on Chinese goods. This move, announced by China’s Ministry of Finance on Friday, is a continuation of the ongoing trade conflict between the two nations.

Exemption for Shipments Before April 10

Products that are shipped before April 10 and imported into China by May 13 will be exempt from the new tariff, according to the Finance Ministry. However, the country’s other tariffs, imposed previously during the trade war, will remain unchanged. This includes additional duties on U.S. agricultural products, automotive items, and some electronics, which have already been a significant source of tension.

The 34% tariff will particularly affect U.S. industries such as agriculture, aerospace, electronics, and automotive, sectors that heavily export to China, according to Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University. The tariff is expected to further disrupt trade flows and complicate the business operations of U.S. companies exporting to China.

Broader Measures Taken by China

China’s actions also include export controls on certain rare earth-related items, alongside export restrictions on 16 U.S. entities and the addition of 11 U.S. companies to its “Unreliable Entity List.” These moves come after President Trump’s announcement of 34% reciprocal tariffs, which are scheduled to take effect on April 9. Trump’s tariffs are based on a calculation of various trade barriers, including tariffs and value-added taxes, applied to China and other nations.

In its official statement, China’s Ministry of Finance argued that Trump’s reciprocal tariffs violate international trade rules, stating that they undermine China’s rights and interests. The trade war between the U.S. and China continues to escalate, with both countries applying tariffs on a wide range of goods, further straining relations.

Author’s Opinion As tariffs between the U.S. and China continue to escalate, it’s becoming increasingly clear that both countries are prioritizing their economic interests over diplomatic relations. While the imposition of tariffs may be a strategic tool for economic leverage, it also risks further destabilizing global trade and the industries reliant on international markets. The longer this trade war continues, the harder it will be for businesses to navigate the unpredictable landscape, making it essential for both nations to consider alternatives to tariff-based solutions.

Featured image credit: Corey Seeman via Flickr

