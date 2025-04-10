Google’s AI Mode Now Allows Users to Ask Complex Questions About Images

Google has rolled out a new feature for its AI Mode, which now includes the ability to analyze and answer complex questions about photos. This new multimodal search functionality allows users to ask questions about images they’ve uploaded or taken using their camera. The feature is powered by Google Lens, and it enhances the traditional search experience by offering more in-depth, context-rich answers.

Leveraging Google Lens for Enhanced Image Understanding

The image analysis capability in AI Mode taps into Google Lens’ multimodal technology, which can comprehend not only the scene depicted in an image but also the relationships between objects, their materials, colors, shapes, and arrangement. Through a process called “query fan-out,” AI Mode asks multiple, related questions about the image and its components to provide detailed responses, making it far more powerful than traditional search.

For instance, if you take a picture of your bookshelf and ask, “If I enjoyed these, what are some similar books that are highly rated?” AI Mode can identify each book in the photo and generate a list of recommended books with links for more information and purchase options. Additionally, users can ask follow-up questions to narrow down results, like asking for a “quick read” from the list of suggestions.

Previously exclusive to Google One AI Premium subscribers, AI Mode is now available to millions more users through Google Labs, the company’s platform for experimental features and products. Google aims to continue refining the AI Mode experience and expanding its functionality, positioning it to compete with other AI search services like Perplexity and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search.

Author’s Opinion AI Mode’s new image analysis feature is a significant leap in search technology. By combining the power of Google Lens with advanced AI, this feature transforms how users interact with both images and information. As the digital space becomes increasingly visual, such innovations are likely to become integral to the search experience, further cementing Google’s dominance in the AI-driven search market.

Featured image credit: Heute

