Quarra Stone Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Franco Cervietti, Italy’s Premier Stone Workshop

Quarra Stone Company, a leader in custom stone fabrication, has expanded its global footprint with the acquisition of Franco Cervietti, a world-renowned stone sculpture workshop studio in Pietrasanta, Italy, long recognized for its mastery of traditional stone carving.

This strategic acquisition expands Quarra Stone’s global presence and enhances its ability to serve clients with the finest Italian craftsmanship.

Franco Cervietti has a long-standing tradition of excellence in stone carving and sculpture. The workshop is known for its expertise in working with marble and other natural stones, creating intricate and beautiful pieces for clients worldwide. With this acquisition, Quarra Stone will gain access to Cervietti’s skilled artisans, unique techniques, and established network in the Italian stone industry.

“Bringing Franco Cervietti into the Quarra Stone family is a transformative moment for our company. By combining Cervietti’s rich Italian heritage of craftsmanship with Quarra Stone’s technical expertise, we are elevating our ability to create extraordinary stonework globally,” said Jim Durham, Founder and President of Quarra Stone Company. “This acquisition represents a significant step in our growth strategy, allowing us to combine our expertise with Cervietti’s unparalleled craftsmanship to deliver exceptional stone creations to our clients.”

The acquisition will enable Quarra Stone to enhance and expand core services, including:

Elevated Custom Fabrication – Integrating Cervietti’s artisans enhances Quarra Stone’s ability to execute intricate and sophisticated designs.

– Integrating Cervietti’s artisans enhances Quarra Stone’s ability to execute intricate and sophisticated designs. Unparalleled Sculptural Expertise – Access to Cervietti’s extensive library of more than 2500 plaster models (the largest private collection in the world) strengthens Quarra Stone’s traditional and classical sculptural offerings.

– Access to Cervietti’s extensive library of more than 2500 plaster models (the largest private collection in the world) strengthens Quarra Stone’s traditional and classical sculptural offerings. Enhanced Global Sourcing – With a direct presence in Pietrasanta, Quarra Stone gains exclusive access to premier materials and industry connections.

“We are excited to join forces with Quarra Stone,” said Franco Cervietti. “This partnership will allow us to continue our legacy of excellence while expanding our reach and serving a broader clientele. We are confident that together, we will continue to create extraordinary stone masterpieces.”

The acquisition is effective immediately, and Quarra Stone plans to integrate Franco Cervietti’s operations seamlessly into its existing business. Clients can expect the same level of quality and service they have come to expect from both companies.

About Franco Cervietti

Franco Cervietti is a renowned carving studio located the heart of the Carrara marble region, in Pietrasanta, Italy. It is known for its expertise in stone carving and sculpture. With a long-standing tradition of excellence, Cervietti has created exquisite stone pieces for clients worldwide. Both contemporary art and classical pieces are sculpted by the team of world-renowned artisans at Cervietti.

For more information about this acquisition and Quarra Stone’s expanded capabilities, visit https://quarrastone.com.