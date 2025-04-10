Shopify CEO Encourages Teams to Use AI Before Expanding Workforce

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke has introduced a bold new policy aimed at maximizing the use of AI within the company. In a recent memo to employees, Lütke stated that before teams can request additional headcount or resources, they must demonstrate why AI cannot be used to achieve the same results.

“Before asking for more headcount and resources, teams must demonstrate why they cannot get what they want done using AI,” Lütke wrote. He added, “What would this area look like if autonomous AI agents were already part of the team? This question can lead to really fun discussions and projects.”

The AI Debate and Workforce Concerns

This shift in policy, which prioritizes AI implementation over human resources, is likely to spark debates, especially amid growing concerns about AI’s role in the workforce. According to a report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), AI has the potential to disrupt over 40% of jobs globally.

Lütke is not the only business leader exploring AI’s potential to enhance operational efficiency. Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, has expressed similar sentiments, praising the company’s AI chatbot that replaces 700 customer service agents. He also mentioned that, thanks to AI, Klarna’s workforce could eventually shrink to just 2,000 employees from its current size of 4,000.

As of 2024, Shopify had around 8,100 employees, though it has already made significant cuts in recent years. In 2023, the company laid off 20% of its staff, and earlier in January 2024, Shopify reportedly made additional cuts in its customer service division.

What The Author Thinks The growing reliance on AI to replace human roles raises important ethical questions. While AI can bring operational efficiency, it’s crucial to balance technological advancement with the responsibility to protect jobs, especially in sectors where human engagement remains essential. While CEOs may argue that AI can streamline operations, a major shift toward automation risks deepening income inequality and job insecurity, making it vital to ensure that AI adoption is done with thoughtful consideration for all stakeholders.

