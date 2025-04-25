DMR News

Trump Signals Potential Reduction of China Tariffs, No Plans to Fire Fed Chair

ByDayne Lee

Apr 25, 2025

Donald Trump escalated his attacks on the cliche Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He referred to Powell as “a big loser” as interest rate fears rise. For his part, Trump was explicit that he’s “not going to fire” Powell. He would like to see a stronger Fed chair, doing more, faster to cut interest rates. Trump should expect little change in U.S.-China trade relations. He suggested that tariffs might be reduced if a trade agreement is made, but he was quick to explain they wouldn’t be reduced to zero.

On Tuesday, as Trump started talking up a shrinking infrastructure package, U.S. equity markets took off. The S&P 500 closed up 2.5%. The Nasdaq followed with a big jump of 2.7%. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up about 1.9% in Wednesday morning trade. While the rest of Asia braced for more red ink, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged some 2.4% while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China advanced 0.1%.

Trump’s Concerns Over High Interest Rates

It seems pretty evident that what’s bothering Trump here is the economic impact of high interest rates. He called on Powell to do more by preemptively cutting interest rates to kickstart the economy. Trump regularly criticized Powell’s leadership in no uncertain terms, but he never fired the Fed chair.

This decision highlights the evolving, and often fraught, relationship between the White House and the Fed.

Beyond his specific statements on Federal Reserve chair Powell, Trump has sounded very optimistic on the trade war front with China. He pledged to go into negotiations with Beijing with a much softer touch. This is a positive sign, indicating his willingness to work with everyone in a productive manner toward an agreeable resolution. Yet his optimism is in line with the sentiments expressed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He referred to the current trade war situation as “unsustainable.” As Bessent explained, the trade conflict with China appeared to be de-escalating, a reassuring signal that the U.S.-China relationship may be changing for the better.

Trump’s Approach to Tariffs and Trade Negotiations

Trump’s obsession with tariffs became clear with his discussions. Like tariffs, these would still end up lowering, but not disappearing altogether if a deal with China comes to fruition. Inflation they are not. This shows the Administration is taking a cautious but strategic approach to trade negotiations, seeking to put domestic economic needs in line with international relations.

The market’s positive response to Trump’s statements may suggest investor confidence in a potential easing of trade tensions and a more favorable economic environment. Analysts note that Trump’s emphasis on proactive interest rate cuts by Powell could further stimulate financial markets and encourage investment.

What The Author Thinks

Trump’s calls for a more proactive approach to interest rate cuts, alongside his softer stance on U.S.-China trade relations, highlight his belief that market stability and economic growth can be achieved through decisive action. While his criticisms of Powell may be divisive, they reflect the urgency he feels in addressing economic challenges. His emphasis on tariffs remains a balancing act, signaling that although he may push for reductions, full resolution is far from imminent. The market’s optimism in response to these comments indicates growing confidence that the administration’s strategies may ease economic pressures in the near future.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

