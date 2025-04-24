Vocdoni raises $1M to launch DAVINCI: The first universal digital voting protocol

Backed by individuals from leading projects in the Web3 sector, Vocdoni is redefining digital democracy with DAVINCI, the first digital voting technology that meets all the criteria for universal adoption.

DAVINCI, an acronym for “Decentralized Autonomous Vote Integrity Network with Cryptographic Immutability,” addresses critical vulnerabilities in existing digital and traditional voting systems by using advanced cryptographic methods such as zkSNARKs and threshold homomorphic encryption, leveraging Ethereum security and cryptographic integrity. These technologies ensure voter privacy, prevent coercion, and enable verifiable transparency without relying on central authorities.

“Current digital voting systems are costly, vulnerable, and inaccessible, failing to meet the democratic needs of billions,” stated Pau Escrich, Vocdoni cofounder. “DAVINCI solves these issues, providing universally anticoercion, anonymous, tamper-proof, and cost-efficient voting capabilities.”

Inspired by Bitcoin and Ethereum’s success in enabling censorship‑resistant financial participation, DAVINCI brings that proven model to governance. Its token powers a fully decentralized voting network in which organizers stake tokens to launch transparent elections, and sequencers earn rewards by honestly aggregating votes.

Vocdoni’s longstanding leadership in decentralized governance has already provided secure voting solutions to over 300 organizations globally, including city councils, political parties and DAOs. DAVINCI emerges as a culmination of Vocdoni’s extensive experience with the aim to establish new standards in digital democracy, enabling low‑cost, highly scalable, coercion-free and anonymous voting.

Throughout 2025, Vocdoni will initiate token pre-sales, offering individuals and communities an opportunity to shape the future of digital governance.

For more information, please visit davinci.vote.

