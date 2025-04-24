DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Vocdoni raises $1M to launch DAVINCI: The first universal digital voting protocol

ByEthan Lin

Apr 24, 2025

Backed by individuals from leading projects in the Web3 sector, Vocdoni is redefining digital democracy with DAVINCI, the first digital voting technology that meets all the criteria for universal adoption.

DAVINCI, an acronym for “Decentralized Autonomous Vote Integrity Network with Cryptographic Immutability,” addresses critical vulnerabilities in existing digital and traditional voting systems by using advanced cryptographic methods such as zkSNARKs and threshold homomorphic encryption, leveraging Ethereum security and cryptographic integrity. These technologies ensure voter privacy, prevent coercion, and enable verifiable transparency without relying on central authorities.

“Current digital voting systems are costly, vulnerable, and inaccessible, failing to meet the democratic needs of billions,” stated Pau Escrich, Vocdoni cofounder. “DAVINCI solves these issues, providing universally anticoercion, anonymous, tamper-proof, and cost-efficient voting capabilities.”

Inspired by Bitcoin and Ethereum’s success in enabling censorship‑resistant financial participation, DAVINCI brings that proven model to governance. Its token powers a fully decentralized voting network in which organizers stake tokens to launch transparent elections, and sequencers earn rewards by honestly aggregating votes.

Vocdoni’s longstanding leadership in decentralized governance has already provided secure voting solutions to over 300 organizations globally, including city councils, political parties and DAOs. DAVINCI emerges as a culmination of Vocdoni’s extensive experience with the aim to establish new standards in digital democracy, enabling low‑cost, highly scalable, coercion-free and anonymous voting.

Throughout 2025, Vocdoni will initiate token pre-sales, offering individuals and communities an opportunity to shape the future of digital governance.

For more information, please visit davinci.vote.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast Due to Tariff Impact
Apr 24, 2025 Dayne Lee
Marks & Spencer Confirms Cybersecurity Breach as Disruptions Continue
Apr 24, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Trump Claims Canada Would ‘Cease to Exist’ Without U.S. and Suggests Higher Auto Tariffs
Apr 24, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801