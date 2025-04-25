Reality Bends in Masks of the Void, the Latest Game Joining Somnia – The High Performance Blockchain

Somnia is excited to announce the upcoming launch of Masks of the Void, a surreal roguelite action-RPG developed by RolldBox Games and supported by Uprising Labs. The game introduces players to the world of Iret, a mysterious protagonist who uses telekinetic powers to fend off the encroaching Neverending Night.

Designed for dynamic, high-impact gameplay, Masks of the Void empowers players to reshape the battlefield in real time. Environmental objects like debris, relics, and walls can be used as weapons. As players gain power, the world evolves in response. Enemies adapt, terrain shifts, and reality itself begins to fracture. The game supports multiple playstyles and procedurally generated runs, delivering unique experiences with every session.

By launching on Somnia, the game benefits from an infrastructure optimized for real-time, on-chain gaming. Somnia supports over 1 million transactions per second, with sub-second finality and sub-cent transaction costs. This technical foundation enables a seamless and scalable experience suitable for competitive and cooperative online gameplay.



Unlocking On-Chain Progression

Masks of the Void integrates with Uprising Labs’ Gamers L.A.B., the first fully on-chain player records system built on Somnia. Key player actions such as logins, sessions, pickups, and combat stats are captured immutably and in a composable format. This system provides transparent, verifiable data that enhances trust and enables new models for rewards and engagement.

Players will be able to access the game instantly through WebGL using any modern browser. All activity is tracked on-chain, and participants can earn a wide range of rewards, including NFTs, game passes, Steam keys, whitelist spots, and tokens that are usable across Uprising Labs, Dream Catalyst, and the broader Somnia ecosystem.

Masks of the Void will join a growing lineup of great games on Somnia, including the battle royale Maelstrom and Dream Catalyst titles like Mullet Cop: Mall Sim, Netherak Demons, and Dark Table.

These games highlight the creative potential of Somnia’s high performance infrastructure, using high-speed, low-cost transactions to power dynamic gameplay, player-owned assets, and real-time economies. From chaotic mall simulations to dark fantasy combat and strategic card battles, each title showcases how Somnia enables immersive, scalable experiences that simply aren’t possible on legacy chains.

Interested players and developers are encouraged to follow the game on X and join the Discord community for updates and announcements.



About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

About Uprising Labs

Uprising Labs is a Web3 game publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space. Focused on mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, Uprising Labs collaborates with Indie to AAA game developers to help them transition seamlessly into Web3.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.