IBC and Fullscope Solutions, Inc Formalize Partnership

Intercontinental Beverage Capital and FullScope Solutions Inc. are announcing the formalization of their strategic partnership. Both IBC and FullScope have been working together to maximize synergies for nearly 2 years. IBC Managing Partner, Scott Weiermiller, who leads Customer and Distributor engagements believes that “the partnership between our two companies is a natural step in the evolution of our relationship. Our partnership allows FullScope clientele access to IBC’s product development and manufacturing capabilities, capital formation and financial resources, along with strategic business planning and marketing experience. IBC will now be formally connected to the FullScope sales network, which has a proven track record of bringing brands to the highly competitive beverage marketplace across the U.S.”

Peter Strahm, CEO of FullScope Solutions Inc., brings a wealth of industry knowledge and market expertise to the partnership and has built a team that specializes in the strategic mapping and planning required to bring young brands to the marketplace through distributors and retail customers.

“The connection with IBC makes so much sense. Although we do have some overlap in marketing and sales functions, there is a natural fit with our combined business support portfolio. This partnership is the definition of One plus One equals Three! IBC and FullScope are looking forward to expanding the reach and support of our beverage clients with complete access to our wide range of resources. This partnership has a simple objective: Leverage the power of our combined team to efficiently and effectively maximize the growth trajectory of the brands that we support.”

Intercontinental Beverage Capital, Inc. is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit: https://inbevcapital.com/

FullScope Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Milltown, NJ. For more information, visit: https://www.fullscopeinc.com/

Contacts:

FullScope Solutions Inc.

Peter Strahm

Milltown, NJ

Peter@fullscopeinc.com

Intercontinental Beverage Capital

Scott Weiermiller

New York, NY

Weiermiller@inbevcapital.com

