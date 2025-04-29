TONYield by LevelQ – Redefining How DeFi Infrastructure Operates on TON

The evolving DeFi landscape on The Open Network (TON) offers immense opportunities, but it remains largely fragmented, complex, and inaccessible to everyday users. TONYield, developed by LevelQ, addresses this challenge through a purpose-built Telegram Mini-App that combines yield aggregation, automation, and seamless user experience directly within Telegram’s interface. In doing so, it introduces a DeFi infrastructure layer native to TON and unlocks new potential for the ecosystem.



Manual DeFi on TON Is a Barrier

Despite TON’s rapid growth, the decentralized finance tools available to its users remain challenging to navigate. Engaging with liquidity pools, staking protocols, or farming platforms typically requires:

Constant monitoring of APRs across various DEXs

Manual interaction with multiple smart contracts

A deep understanding of DeFi risk and reward profiles

This results in a high barrier to entry, particularly for Telegram’s growing user base interested in crypto but underserved by current interfaces.



Automated Yield, Native to Telegram

TONYield addresses this problem directly. The app brings optimized DeFi automation directly into the Telegram interface. From within the app, users can:

Provide liquidity with as little as 1 TON into Boosted Vaults

into Boosted Vaults Access liquid staking integrations via Bemo & Tonstakers

via Bemo & Tonstakers Earn yield and loyalty rewards through intelligent, automated strategies

through intelligent, automated strategies Track and manage vaults securely with non-custodial architecture

Importantly, TONYield does this without requiring users to leave Telegram—bridging the interface gap that most DeFi products struggle to overcome.



Powered by Real Infrastructure

Unlike some yield protocols that rely on farming incentives alone, TONYield acts as an infrastructure partner to the TON blockchain. It integrates deeply with key on-chain protocols:

STON.fi and DeDust : For native DEX liquidity and APR optimization

: For native DEX liquidity and APR optimization Bemo Finance : For liquid staking vault access

: For liquid staking vault access Merkl: To manage point-based reward systems, future TAC campaigns, and Merkle tree distribution logic

This modular architecture enables LevelQ to scale with the ecosystem. Users can expect new vaults, risk-adjusted strategies, and enhanced analytics as integrations expand.



Collaborative Infrastructure: TONYield as a Yield Layer for the Ecosystem

TONYield is part of a growing movement of DeFi innovation on TON. Projects like Parroton, Beetroot, SettleTON, United Finance, and Thunder Finance each play a role in expanding the ecosystem. Rather than viewing these as competitors, LevelQ sees them as future collaborators. The TONYield platform is designed as a modular infrastructure layer, capable of integrating and supporting partner vaults, yield strategies, and staking solutions.

Through TONYield’s upcoming Yield Marketplace, these protocols can distribute their offerings directly within a Telegram-native interface — providing users with more diverse, efficient ways to earn yield. This approach increases visibility for newer protocols, helps them scale faster, and ensures users benefit from a broader selection of opportunities, all under a single, trusted UX.

This infrastructure-centric vision not only enables protocol collaboration, it creates a flywheel: more integrated protocols mean more vault options, which attracts more users and capital, which in turn benefits every participant in the ecosystem.



Rapid Growth and Adoption

Since launching less than a month ago, TONYield has recorded:

Over 105,000 users onboarded

onboarded 35M+ $IQ points distributed , used for gamified loyalty and reward mechanisms

, used for gamified loyalty and reward mechanisms 2 live vaults; leveraging Ston.fi, DeDust & Bemo

The project continues to roll out new integrations, partner vaults, and promotional campaigns in tandem with the broader TON ecosystem.



Market Opportunity: The Road to $200M TVL

TON’s DeFi infrastructure is still in its early days, but the opportunity is significant. TON blockchain currently has close to $600 mln in TVL with more than 50% of it in Tonstakers, StonFi and Dedust. In theory, all TON LST in excess of what is in DeDust and StonFi TON/LST TON can be serviced by LevelQ. Furthermore, a significant portion of circulating TON isn’t earning any yield as it is neither in DEX pool, or in LST protocol or even in LST. We use a conservative estimate of 5% of those TON to be included into the TAM. We arrive at $904 mln as our TAM, of which $652 mln is the 5% of TON circulating supply while the remaining $252 mln is the excess of LST TON not used in DeFi.

TONYield’s yield marketplace model is inherently collaborative: by curating, optimizing, and distributing third-party strategies, it drives liquidity toward a wider set of protocols while offering users a one-stop platform for yield discovery. The benefits ripple outward:

For protocols : increased visibility, deeper liquidity, and composable yield routing.

: increased visibility, deeper liquidity, and composable yield routing. For users : simplified access to trusted yield strategies, automated execution, and transparent rewards.

: simplified access to trusted yield strategies, automated execution, and transparent rewards. For institutions : clean UI/UX, audited smart contracts, and emerging integration with leading EVM/TON infrastructures.

: clean UI/UX, audited smart contracts, and emerging integration with leading EVM/TON infrastructures. For the TON ecosystem: a scalable, infrastructure-led yield layer that strengthens DeFi foundations across the board.



Vision: Becoming the DeFi Yield Engine of TON

Looking forward, LevelQ aims to evolve TONYield into a composable, yield-routing protocol that powers:

Other Telegram Mini-Apps

Cross-chain liquidity strategies

Institutional access to DeFi vaults (via Turtle Club integrations)

Governance mechanisms and reward-based gamification

By placing infrastructure at the center, TONYield is not just another yield protocol—it is the foundation for a secure, user-friendly, and composable yield layer on TON.

About LevelQ

LevelQ is the company behind the TONYield Telegram mini-app. Driven by the vision to simplify DeFi yield generation (“DeFi that doesn’t feel like DeFi”), LevelQ leverages the TON ecosystem and Telegram’s reach. Its core product, TONYield, offers automated, non-custodial yield aggregation from key TON protocols (like STON.fi, DeDust, Bemo) for a broad audience, from crypto newcomers to institutions. Prioritizing security with audited contracts and user asset control, LevelQ plans cross-chain expansion, advanced vault types, and its LVLQ governance token, aspiring to become the default, intuitive yield layer for TON and Telegram users.

