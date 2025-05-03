Litecoin’s Upcoming Vegas Summit Targets Big Apple With NASDAQ Ad

The Litecoin Foundation is proud to announce the fifth annual Litecoin Summit, set to take place on May 29–30, 2025, at Harrah’s Resort in Las Vegas. In a bold promotional move, the Summit was recently featured on the iconic NASDAQ MarketSite digital tower in New York City’s Times Square, signaling Litecoin’s growing prominence in the financial and technological sectors.​

The NASDAQ tower advertisement showcased the upcoming Summit, highlighting Litecoin’s commitment to innovation and its expanding influence in the cryptocurrency landscape. This high-visibility promotion aims to attract a diverse audience of investors, developers, and enthusiasts to the event.​

The 2025 Summit promises an impressive lineup of speakers, including Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, who will deliver a keynote address on the future of digital currencies. Other notable speakers include John D’Agostino (Coinbase), Keith Grossman (MoonPay), James Seyffart (Bloomberg), Eleanor Terrett (Crypto In America), Samir Kerbage (Hashdex), John Hoffman (Grayscale), Sandy Carter (Unstoppable Domains), and Nicki Sanders (Anchorage).

Attendees can look forward to two days filled with insightful talks, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Tickets are priced at an accessible $84, reflecting the Foundation’s commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. The event will also feature an afterparty and exclusive Litecoin merchandise giveaways.​

For more information and to purchase tickets, anyone can visit the official Summit website: https://litecoin.com/summit