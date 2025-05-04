X Introduces 4K Video Upload Support for Creators

X recently announced a groundbreaking new feature. Most notably, it will now let a variety of creators upload videos in beautiful 4K quality, giving it a striking edge to its video content library. This was an important move to increase user engagement, which is the name of the game on the platform. It further prevents users from jumping to competitors such as YouTube and Vimeo for their video needs.

Whatever the reason, X has announced plans to bring 4K uploads to the platform. This push is an apparent attempt to bring more video content creators to the X platform. After Elon Musk’s takeover and rebranding of the app, X has rolled out several features to attract users to post their videos. The short-form video platform recently announced a new vertical format feed. This new feature has proven to be extremely popular, already available at a touch shortcut on the home page of X’s mobile app.

Video Upload Limits and Enhancements

Prior to first rolling out 4K uploads, X quickly increased the maximum file size and length for video uploads exponentially. They wanted to take subscriber experience to the next level. Only paying subscribers can upload videos at beautiful 1080p resolution. The max upload file size is 8GB, and the total length is allowed to be up to three hours long. In our new video-age world, X allows paid users to upload videos of any length, up to two hours. By comparison, Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes long.

The addition of 4K uploads couldn’t have come at a better time. X is hoping to capitalize on the uncertainty over a potential TikTok ban in the United States, of course. At the same time, X is trying to improve its video distribution. This change renders it a more appealing platform for content creators looking for an alternative to TikTok and other video-sharing apps.

What The Author Thinks X’s push to integrate 4K video uploads and improve video content features is a smart move to enhance its platform’s appeal. By attracting creators looking for more robust video tools, X is positioning itself as a legitimate competitor in the video-sharing space, especially as users seek alternatives to other platforms like YouTube and TikTok. However, the real challenge lies in maintaining this momentum and ensuring that these features lead to long-term user engagement rather than just short-term novelty.

Featured image credit: Bloomberg Technoz

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR