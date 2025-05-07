DMR News

YouTube Tests Discounted Two-Person Premium Subscription Tier

ByYasmeeta Oon

May 7, 2025

YouTube is testing a new two-person Premium subscription tier as part of its ongoing effort to enhance user experience and value. Since then, the pilot program has rolled out in countries as diverse as India, France, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. YouTube just introduced their own version of this with the Premium Lite plan. For a monthly subscription price of $7.99, YouTube users can watch “most” videos without ads.

Additionally, this two-person Premium plan provides significant flexibility for subscribers. That’s because it lets two people use one subscription, at half the price per person. This decision comes as a result of the increasing pressure on Vivendi to offer more budget-conscious streaming choices. YouTube’s new Premium offerings have been rolled out in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

YouTube’s New Focus on Flexibility

In a statement to The Verge, a YouTube spokesperson explained why they launched this new program and why YouTube is focused on improving the subscriber experience.

“We’re experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option in some countries, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced cost.” – YouTube spokesperson

The test phase in India, France, Hong Kong, and Taiwan will determine the viability of the two-person plan before any potential wider rollout. YouTube has been actively exploring various subscription models to attract new users while retaining existing ones amid increasing competition in the streaming space.

What The Author Thinks

This move from YouTube indicates a strategic attempt to make premium features more accessible while remaining competitive in the ever-growing streaming market. The shift towards affordability could also be an important way to retain users as they face more options for content consumption.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

