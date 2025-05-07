Multi-Award-Winning Pet Insurance Provider Petsy Announces Enhanced Costco Exclusive

Petsy.com.au, one of Australia’s highest-rated pet insurance providers, has announced an enhancement to its existing partnership with Costco Australia. Effective immediately, Costco Executive Members who purchase a new Petsy pet insurance policy by May 15, 2025, will receive an added $20 Costco Shop Card as part of the Executive Membership benefit program.

The partnership, publicly acknowledged on both the Petsy and Costco Australia websites, aims to address growing demand for accessible and transparent pet healthcare coverage amid rising veterinary expenses nationwide.

The partnership between Petsy and Costco provides Executive Members access to pet insurance plans that can reimburse up to 90% of eligible veterinary bills. These policies include features such as an annual excess (rather than a per-condition excess), no sub-limits, and a streamlined claims process — features that distinguish the offering from many other providers.

“Our partnership with Costco Australia has delivered positive results since its inception, and this enhancement further reinforces our shared commitment to providing value and support to members, ” said Monica Limanto, CEO of Petsy.

“We believe that providing education about accidental injuries, illnesses, other unexpected conditions and offering accessible insurance options can help reduce the financial stress associated with emergency treatment, when used correctly.”

As part of the ongoing collaboration, Costco Executive Members are eligible to receive a standard annual Costco Shop Card valued between $30 and $600 for the first three years of their Petsy policy. The newly announced $20 Shop Card, available through May 15, 2025, is an added feature for members who initiate new policies during this period.

Petsy has built its reputation on transparency, customer-focused service, and policies that are easy to understand and implement. The company’s annual excess model and removal of sub-limits have become key differentiators among pet owners who have previously encountered restrictive or confusing insurance terms.

Rhian Tuake, Senior Emergency & Critical Care Vet Nurse at Petsy, noted that the financial pressures associated with emergency veterinary care are frequently overlooked until they occur. “When a pet is brought into an emergency room, the emotional strain is immediate, but the financial reality follows quickly,” said Tuake.

“Some treatments can cost thousands of dollars — and families are often forced to make difficult decisions. Our goal is to help reduce that financial stress so that attention can stay on the pet’s care.”

Research suggests that some emergency treatments such as tick paralysis therapy, hip replacements, or specialist surgeries can exceed $10,000 if not $20,000. In such cases, lack of coverage may delay or prevent critical treatment. The enhancement to the Costco partnership aims to improve access to financial assistance protections for pet owners.

It’s also important to understand that vet bills aren’t high because vets or clinic staff are “pocketing” the money. The reality is, it’s costly to run a veterinary clinic — from specialised equipment to 24/7 staffing and medication costs. In fact, procedures like X-rays, blood tests, and surgeries cost just as much for pets as they do for humans. The only difference is, in Australia humans have Medicare for people — but there’s no Medicare for pets. Without pet insurance, those costs fall entirely on you.

The collaboration is supported by publicly available information on both organisations’ official websites:

Petsy Pet Insurance for Costco Members: https://petsy.com.au/costco-petsy

Costco Australia Services: https://www.costco.com.au/services

Additional background on the partnership:

https://petsy.com.au/nine-reasons-why-costco-chose-petsy-as-their-exclusive-pet-insurance-provider

The added $20 Shop Card feature applies to new policies purchased by Costco Executive Members through May 15, 2025, and will be delivered alongside the standard annual Shop Card benefit. Terms and conditions apply and can be found via Petsy and Costco’s official channels.

About Petsy

As of April 30, 2025, Petsy is one of Australia’s highest-rated pet insurance providers, offering comprehensive coverage options for dogs and cats. The company was founded to improve access to high-quality pet healthcare and is known for its transparent policies, simplified claims, and award-winning customer service. Petsy policies include no sub-limits and use an annualexcess model, distinguishing them from many competitors. The company is consistently reviewed positively across platforms including Trustpilot, ProductReview.com.au, and Google.

For more information, visit petsy.com.au.

