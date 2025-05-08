New Digital Academy Aims to Strengthen Underfunded Nonprofits Tackling Social and Environmental Issues

The Nonprofit Launch Academy steps in to help them build stronger foundations so they can focus on impact, not just survival.

Introduction to Blessed Designs Consulting

Blessed Designs Consulting, led by Founder and CEO Sharmon Lebby, has launched The Nonprofit Launch Academy, a digital course designed specifically for early-stage nonprofits that want to do things differently and do them well from the start. This comes at a time when many smaller organizations are underfunded, overstretched.

“Too many founders jump straight into the legal paperwork without taking the time to build a strong foundation,” says Lebby. “This course gives them the clarity, tools, and strategy they need to lead with purpose and operate with strength.”

At a time when voting rights are under attack, environmental protections are being rolled back, and marginalized communities are being targeted through policy, the need for strong, values-driven nonprofits has never been more urgent. The organizations doing the hardest work in our communities are often the least resourced. This course is designed to change that.

From Passion to Progress: A Holistic Approach to Growth

Blessed Designs Consulting focuses on guiding social and environmental impact nonprofits and purpose-driven businesses through strategic planning, branding, and organizational development. With more than two decades of nonprofit experience and a background in neuroscience, Sharmon Lebby brings a systems-based, research-informed approach to every project. Her consulting doesn’t just solve problems. It helps organizations build the infrastructure to avoid them in the first place.

Through one-on-one work and now The Nonprofit Launch Academy, Lebby offers practical, actionable steps to nonprofits navigating the early stages of growth. The course covers everything from crafting a clear mission and vision to building a brand that resonates with the communities they serve.

A Track Record of Impact

Lebby has co-founded and led multiple nonprofit initiatives centered on underrepresented communities, racial and economic justice, and ethical business. Her work bridges grassroots passion with operational know-how. Her clients stick around (and refer others) because they see real, tangible results.

Her thought leadership has been featured in platforms like Treehugger, Ethical Style Journal, and The Road to Ethical, and she continues to advocate for more inclusive, ethical, and collaborative models of leadership. She produced and co-hosted the podcast Unpacking Ethical, where she speaks with changemakers across sectors about sustainability, equity, and impact. Lebby also co-hosts the semi-annual Slow Fashion Challenge on Instagram, encouraging thousands to rethink consumption and embrace values-driven style.

Looking Ahead: A Book and a Bigger Vision

Later this year, Lebby will release her first book, Collective Impact: A Guide to Collaboration for Social Change, which outlines a clear path for nonprofits and changemakers to work together instead of competing for resources. The book expands on one of her core principles: collaboration over competition.

“It’s not about fixing nonprofits. It’s about giving them what they need to thrive in systems that were never built with them in mind,” says Lebby. “I just want to see people win.”

About Blessed Designs Consulting

Blessed Designs Consulting is a strategic consulting firm founded by Sharmon Lebby, focused on helping social and environmental nonprofits and social enterprises establish solid, sustainable foundations. By providing tailored strategies in communications, branding, and organizational development, the firm partners with mission-driven organizations to increase their impact and ensure long-term success. Sharmon’s leadership is rooted in over two decades of nonprofit experience, a commitment to collaboration, and a systems-based approach that bridges gaps between grassroots initiatives and institutional systems.

