Guardiun Announces Expansion Across Europe with Bespoke Security Solutions for Top International Schools

Guardiun Revolutionizes School Safety with Custom Security Systems

Guardiun, a cutting-edge European security-tech company, has been making waves in the school safety sector by offering custom, high-tech security systems designed through a consultative process — not just delivered, but co-created with each school. With a focus on privacy, data protection, and community empowerment, Guardiun is redefining how international and private schools safeguard their students, staff, and families.

Founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, Guardiun has quickly emerged as a frontrunner in the field of school safety. The company’s unique approach sets it apart from traditional security companies, as it offers a personalized, consultative service to ensure that each school’s security needs are met with precision.

“We always start with people — not products,” says Pedro Sarmento, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardiun. “Our consulting process helps schools define the right protocols and flows before we introduce any technology. It’s what makes our solutions actually work for each community.”

Guardiun’s security solutions include a combination of advanced biometric technologies, such as facial recognition, NFC, QR-based ID cards, and secure check-in kiosks. Additionally, the company integrates digital tools such as mobile apps, automated systems, and dashboards to give parents, guardians, and school staff real-time visibility and control.

Fast Expansion into Top-Tier Schools Across Europe

Guardiun’s services are already in use at some of Europe’s most prestigious international schools, with active deployments in Portugal and Spain, and interest expanding to Saudi Arabia and other regions. The company’s fast growth highlights the increasing demand for more personalized, ethical, and effective security systems in schools.

In under a year, Guardiun has successfully implemented its solutions in schools ranked among the top 15 best educational institutions in Europe. With its rapid adoption, Guardiun is well on its way to becoming the leading provider of integrated security systems for schools in the region.

“We’re seeing increasing interest from schools around the world,” says Sarmento. “This is a sign that institutions are recognizing the need for smarter, more flexible security solutions that prioritize safety without sacrificing trust and privacy.”

Privacy and Data Protection at the Core

Unlike many of its competitors, Guardiun places a strong emphasis on privacy and ethics in its security solutions. The company’s platform is built with data protection at its core, ensuring compliance with strict privacy regulations, including GDPR. Guardiun’s commitment to transparency regarding how data is collected and used is a rare approach in the security industry, where privacy concerns are often overlooked.

“We believe that safety should be built on a foundation of trust,” Sarmento explains. “Our system is designed to give guardians, parents, and school staff complete control over how their data is used. We go above and beyond to ensure full GDPR compliance and provide transparency at every step of the process.”

Guardiun’s focus on privacy-first solutions has resonated with schools that value ethical responsibility and data security, further establishing the company as a trusted partner for educational institutions.

Empowering Guardians and Staff with Real-Time Control

A key aspect of Guardiun’s approach is empowering all members of the school community, including parents, guardians, and staff, with real-time visibility and control over security. The company’s modular platform allows for easy monitoring and management of school security systems through a digital dashboard or mobile app, providing instant access to important data and alerts.

This transparency and ease of use are key factors in Guardiun’s success. Parents and guardians appreciate the ability to monitor their children’s safety at all times, while school staff benefit from streamlined security processes that enable them to focus on what matters most—educating students.

“At Guardiun, we believe safety and trust must go hand in hand,” says Sarmento. “Our technology is designed to empower people, not replace their judgment. By providing schools with real-time control and visibility, we are creating safer, more trusted environments for everyone involved.”

A Vision for the Future: Reaching 40,000 Students by Q4 2025

As Guardiun continues to scale its operations, the company has set ambitious goals for growth. The company aims to reach 40,000 students by Q4 2025, expanding its footprint across Europe and into new markets. Guardiun’s innovative security solutions are poised to become the new standard for how schools protect their communities — blending smart systems with human trust.

With the rapid adoption of its solutions and the continued expansion of its customer base, Guardiun is positioned to redefine the way schools approach safety in the 21st century.

About Guardiun

Guardiun is a European security-tech company specializing in integrated safety solutions for schools. What makes Guardiun different is its consulting-first approach — working closely with school leadership to co-design the ideal system before deploying any technology. Guardiun delivers privacy-first solutions that include biometric access control, digital ID cards, smart kiosks, and real-time monitoring tools. Already trusted by top international schools, Guardiun is redefining school security with a focus on protection, transparency, and trust.

Media Contact

Pedro Sarmento

CEO & Co-Founder

Guardiun

Website: www.guardiun.com