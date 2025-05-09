Thrush & Son Announces Franchise Expansion to Meet Growing Demand

This strategic move is aimed at extending its trusted services to new markets while maintaining the quality and efficiency that have defined its legacy.

Expanding a Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1960, Thrush & Son has built a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship in roofing, siding, windows, doors, and patio covers. As a third-generation business, the company has thrived in an industry where 94% of contractors fail within a decade. With a projected 50 to 75 percent growth expected from its expansion, Thrush & Son is set to broaden its reach through franchising.

“We are excited about the growth and opportunities that come with expanding our brand. This new franchise model represents an incredible chance for entrepreneurs to build a business using our proven model,” said Michelle Thrush, Vice President of Thrush & Son. “We’ve developed systems, technology, and training programs that have helped us succeed, and we’re thrilled to share this with others who are passionate about the home improvement industry.”

A Vision for Franchising

The decision to expand into franchising was driven by W. Allen Thrush, the company’s founder, who recognized the potential to extend the high-quality services Thrush & Son is known for to communities across the nation. This decision aligns with the company’s long-term growth vision, aimed at bringing dependable home improvement solutions to markets with rising demand.

“My father, W. Allen Thrush, was the visionary behind our franchise model,” said Corey Thrush, Vice President of the Commercial Division. “His focus was always on providing exceptional service, and with the support of our established infrastructure, this new model allows us to share that vision with more entrepreneurs.”

My mother, Michelle, is the VP of Thrush & Son® and continues to play a pivotal role in driving the company’s expansion and the new franchise initiative. Her leadership and strategic vision are key elements in the company’s successful transition into franchising, ensuring that the same values and commitment to quality are carried forward.



Efficiency and Customer Trust at the Core

Thrush & Son has consistently distinguished itself with its streamlined service model, allowing for rapid project completion without compromising quality. Utilizing proprietary software and cutting-edge technology, the company ensures that most roofing projects begin within a week and are completed in just one or two days—a stark contrast to industry norms.

With over 31,000 homeowners trusting Thrush & Son with their home improvement needs, the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident. This dedication has earned the company an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and recognition as a GAF Master Elite President’s Club Roofing Contractor—an honor reserved for the top 2% of roofing contractors in North America.

Franchising: Bringing Quality Service to More Communities

With a well-established reputation and a scalable business model, Thrush & Son views franchising as the next natural step in its growth. By providing franchisees with comprehensive training, operational support, and marketing resources, the company ensures that new locations maintain the same high standards of excellence.

“We’re not just expanding our brand—we’re bringing our values, commitment, and quality to communities that need dependable home improvement services,” added Michelle Thrush. “Franchising enables us to empower more entrepreneurs, while homeowners continue to receive the best possible experience.”

Thrush & Son’s franchise program is designed for individuals seeking to enter the home improvement industry with the support of a proven, successful company. With the demand for reliable roofing and exterior home services at an all-time high, this expansion presents a timely opportunity for growth across multiple markets.

Commitment to Long-Term Growth

As Thrush & Son embarks on this new phase of growth, it remains steadfast in its commitment to the core values that have sustained it for over 65 years: quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and a focus on innovation.

The company is now inviting entrepreneurs, contractors, and business professionals interested in learning more about the franchise opportunities to get in touch.

For additional information about Thrush & Son’s services or franchise opportunities, please visit www.thrushandson.com.

Media Contact

Thrush & Son, LLC

Email: corey@thrushandson.com

Website: www.thrushandson.com

Social Media:

Facebook | X | Instagram | Instagram (Personal)